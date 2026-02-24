Renewal Fuels, Inc.: Kepler Fusion Technologies Releases Follow-Up CEO Interview Detailing Technical Milestones, Commercial Pipeline, and 2026 Deployment Strategy

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) ("RNWF", "American Fusion" or the "Company"), together with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc. ("Kepler"), today announced the availability of a new follow-up interview with Brent Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Kepler Fusion Technologies and Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer for Kepler. The discussion expands on Nelson's earlier remarks regarding the Company's proprietary radiation-free fusion platform, Texatron, and provides deeper insight into engineering progress, commercialization pathways, and the Company's targeted 2026 deployment timeline.

Link to the full interview: https://youtu.be/bkqxP9Uljlw

Advancing Toward a 100-Megawatt Operational Unit

In the interview, Nelson reaffirms Kepler's goal of delivering a fully operational 100-megawatt fusion power unit by the end of 2026, emphasizing that the Company remains on track with component integration, subsystem validation, and utility-grade readiness. He highlights the compatibility of Kepler's platform with existing grid infrastructure, noting that capacitor banks, transformers, and inverters used in solar and wind installations are directly adaptable to Kepler's system.

"Our engineering milestones continue to align with our deployment schedule," Nelson said. "We're now moving from proof-of-concept validation into full-scale assembly and integration. Every step reinforces our confidence that our first 100-megawatt unit will be grid-ready in partnership with our North Texas utility collaborators."

Commercial Pipeline and Power-as-a-Service Model

Nelson expands on Kepler's power-as-a-service model, which sells electricity on a per-kilowatt basis at pricing competitive with hydropower and other major energy sources. He outlines a growing pipeline of interest from utilities, industrial operators, and remote communities seeking clean, continuous, emission-free baseload power.

"We're seeing strong demand across multiple sectors," Nelson noted. "Industrial customers want predictable, low-cost power. Remote communities want reliability without high maintenance. And utilities want scalable, dispatchable clean energy. Our model delivers all three while maintaining compelling margins."

Strategic Engagements with Government and Research Partners

The interview also highlights Kepler's ongoing engagement with organizations including the Department of Defense, NASA, and multiple state-level energy agencies. These discussions focus on applications ranging from military microgrids to lunar surface power concepts to resilient infrastructure for remote or disaster-prone regions.

Positioning Kepler as a Transformational Energy Provider

Nelson underscores the Company's belief that its fusion platform represents a high-value opportunity for investors, citing the combination of competitive pricing, broad applicability, and the absence of radioactive waste or long-term environmental liabilities.

"We're building a platform that can scale globally," Nelson said. "Our technology is designed for rapid deployment, minimal maintenance, and seamless integration with existing grid assets. We believe this positions Kepler to become one of the most impactful clean-energy providers of the next decade."

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is a Delaware corporation that has recently completed a comprehensive corporate reset, achieving full OTC Markets compliance, eliminating toxic debt, and restoring a clean governance and capital structure. The Company is focused on disciplined execution of strategic transactions designed to enhance long-term shareholder value. Renewal Fuels also owns MicroCap Advisors, its wholly owned advisory subsidiary supporting corporate development and acquisition activities. For more information, visit www.renewalfuels.net.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy company developing a compact, aneutronic fusion power system designed for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure-scale deployment. The Company's Texatron platform is engineered to deliver clean, continuous, emission-free electricity through distributed deployment and long-term contracted arrangements.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to the proposed transaction, potential change of control, valuation expectations, technology development and commercialization, litigation matters, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions, complete due diligence, obtain regulatory approvals, develop and commercialize fusion technology, resolve litigation matters, obtain financing, engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements, achieve or maintain compliance with SEC or exchange requirements, and general market and economic conditions. References to third-party companies, technologies, or transactions are based on publicly available information and are provided solely for comparative or informational context. The previously announced letter of intent is non-binding and subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of closing requirements. No assurances can be given that any proposed transaction or change of control will be completed as described, or at all. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

