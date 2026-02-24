Treasure Global Inc.: Treasure Global Reports Second Quarter Year 2026 Financial Results

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) ("Treasure Global" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asia-anchored technology company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter was USD1.08 million, a significant increase from USD0.30 million in Q2 FY2025, driven by continued growth in gift-card ("E-voucher") transactions on the ZCITY platform.

Net loss was USD3.11 million, compared to USD0.23 million in Q2 FY2025, partially offset by USD4.63 million in favorable fair-value adjustments of derivative liabilities.

Loss per share was USD(3.47), compared to USD(11.32) in Q2 FY2025 (retroactively adjusted for stock splits).

Cash and cash equivalents increased to USD5.45 million, up from USD0.24 million as of June 30, 2025, supported by financing activities and warrant exercises.

Management Commentary

"Our second-quarter results demonstrate important progress in strengthening our financial position while advancing our ecosystem and technology initiatives," said Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global. "The significant improvement in our balance sheet reflects the success of our financing activities, and we are continuing to invest in platform modernization to support long-term growth."

"We are focused on enhancing our digital commerce capabilities, improving platform efficiency, and expanding higher-value opportunities across our ecosystem. These initiatives are designed to position Treasure Global for sustainable growth as we continue scaling across Southeast Asia."

Operational Updates

Treasure Global continues to advance initiatives to enhance its digital commerce ecosystem, including expanding its ZCITY platform capabilities and integrating technology and data-driven features to strengthen user engagement.

The Company is also scaling its service offerings through improved product development processes, operational efficiency enhancements, and expanded merchant partnerships. These efforts support diversified revenue streams while strengthening Treasure Global's position within Southeast Asia's digital economy.

Business Outlook

Looking ahead, the Company will continue to progress its OXI Wallet initiative, which was launched ahead of schedule in December 2025, as previously announced. OXI Wallet is expected to support Treasure Global's long-term fintech strategy by expanding digital asset capabilities and enabling new revenue opportunities as commercialization efforts advance.

The Company remains committed to optimizing its business model, diversifying revenue streams, and enhancing operational efficiency. Key areas of focus include:

Advancing digital commerce innovation and platform enhancements

Scaling the OXI Wallet ecosystem to deepen user engagement and expand financial services capabilities

Strengthening integration across the ZCITY platform to unlock cross-channel synergies

Improving operational efficiency and margin optimization

Expanding partnerships and accelerating the deployment of technology-driven solutions



Treasure Global continues to prioritize disciplined financial management while pursuing strategic growth opportunities across its digital commerce and technology segments, with OXI Wallet expected to be a meaningful contributor to long-term value creation.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of June 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

