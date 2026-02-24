Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Jonathan Needham, President, Canada Advisor and Intermediary Solution, Russell Investments ("Company") and their team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of five new ETFs:

Russell Investments Fallen Angels ETF (TSX: HALO)

Russell Investments Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (TSX: RBND)

Russell Investments Multi-Factor Canadian Equity Pool (TSX: RQCA)

Russell Investments Multi-Factor US Equity Pool (TSX: RQUS)

Russell Investments Multi-Factor International Equity Pool (TSX: RQIN)





Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions partner providing a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Since 1936, Russell Investments has been building a legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, working every day to improve people's financial security. The firm has $370 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2025) for clients in 30 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 17 cities around the world.

