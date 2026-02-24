iTrustCapital Launches Crypto Treasury Accounts For Businesses, Trusts, & Non-Profits

Crypto Treasury Accounts offer a secure, institutional-grade solution for businesses (corporations, LLCs, S-Corps, partnerships), trusts, and non-profits to buy, sell, and hold digital assets on their balance sheet as part of their treasury strategy.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / iTrustCapital, an award-winning fintech platform for alternative assets and an industry leader in Crypto IRAs, has announced the launch of Treasury Account.

Crypto Treasury Accounts offer a secure, institutional-grade solution for businesses (corporations, LLCs, S-Corps, partnerships), trusts, and non-profits to buy, sell, and hold digital assets on their balance sheet as part of their treasury strategy.

This account builds on the success of iTrustCapital's Premium Custody Account (PCA) for retail investors, extending access to crypto utilizing institutional-grade security and custody solutions.

A Strategic Shift in Treasury Management

For decades, cash was seen as one of the safest assets to hold in your treasury account. Yet history proves otherwise; its value has been quietly drained by inflation year after year. Organizations that let cash sit idle are slowly watching it erode. To preserve capital and stay resilient, businesses are beginning to realize the importance of diversifying their balance sheet.

As crypto regulations have become more clear, adoption has increased. Today, it's being leveraged to diversify portfolios.

Once driven primarily by retail investors, crypto is now gaining traction among institutions and corporations. That shift in perspective has led several publicly traded companies to add Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to their treasuries, signaling crypto's rising role in the global economy.

As a privately held company, iTrustCapital began adding crypto assets to its treasury years ago, recognizing the advantages of holding digital assets on its balance sheet. That experience led to the creation of Crypto Treasury Accounts, a solution built to help businesses, trusts, and non-profits securely diversify their balance sheets with crypto.

At iTrustCapital, our mission is to help businesses, trusts, and non-profits modernize how they manage their treasuries," said Kevin Maloney, Chief Executive Officer at iTrustCapital. "In today's economy, holding idle cash erodes purchasing power, an opportunity cost organizations can no longer ignore. Crypto Treasury Accounts were created to solve this challenge, and we're proud to make this solution available to business entities."

Here are the key features of Treasury Account

24/7 Access to 85+ Cryptocurrencies & Precious Metals - Buy, sell, and custody a wide range of digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and more. Clients can also buy and sell physical gold and silver in their Treasury Account.

Closed-Loop System - Treasury Account operates in a secure, closed-loop system designed to keep assets secured. USD deposits are accepted only from the client's U.S.-based bank account, and in-kind crypto deposits are also permitted; withdrawals are USD-only back to the client's bank account.

1:1 Off-Balance Sheet - Client assets are always maintained 1:1 with U.S.-based third-party banks and custodians, never leveraged or commingled with business operations.

Crypto Staking - Earn rewards by staking Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), with staking opportunities for additional assets coming soon.

Award-Winning US-Based Live Client Service - Dedicated support for setup, funding, and ongoing transactions, with white-glove assistance. Backed by over 13,000 excellent reviews from real clients across Google and Trustpilot, iTrustCapital's service team is consistently recognized for providing exceptional care and responsiveness.

Setting a Higher Standard

Since its founding in 2018, iTrustCapital has built a reputation for innovation, security, and client service. With over 300,000 accounts created, $16 billion in transaction volume, and 13,000+ excellent ratings, the company has become a trusted name in the crypto space. The launch of Crypto Treasury Accounts extends that trust to businesses, trusts, and non-profits seeking institutional-grade solutions for their treasury.

For more information about Treasury Account, visit iTrustCapital.com or call (562) 600-8399.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA and non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop ecosystem and third-party US banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of retail and institutional clients.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional.

© 2026 ITC2.0, Inc.

All rights reserved.

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/itrustcapital-launches-crypto-treasury-accounts-for-businesses-trusts-1139279