Mission Control AI Launches Swarm: the Only Synthetic Workers for Critical Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Mission Control AI, a San Francisco-based synthetic labor company, today announced broad availability of its safe, synthetic workforce platform, Swarm. Deployed selectively since last year, the company's synthetic workers are already operating at Fortune 500 companies and national security enterprises.

Mission Control's synthetic workers can use a computer like a human. The AI workforce can open software, navigate legacy systems, pull data, make decisions, manage exceptions, and move on to the next task, all within critical work environments.

Swarm is the digital command center to handle the deployment, execution, governance, monitoring, traceability, and integration of synthetic workers.

"Enterprise customers want to ready-to-go autonomous AI that they can let inside the walled garden. Swarm offers synthetic workers that are not chatbots or workflows, but 24/7 digital employees with a name and a job description," said Ramsay Brown, CEO and co-founder of Mission Control AI, and a computational neuroscientist. "The top priority for us is delivering this functionality with safety, guardrails and AI governance, with no bolt-ons or patches."

Secure Swarm Platform

Swarm synthetic workers are already selectively deployed with full functionality and employee IDs working side by side with employees and doing real jobs. These are trained, governed digital employees that show up knowing the customer's systems, procedures, and edge cases, able to work around the clock.

Customers can use Swarm independently, enlist the help of Mission Control to train their AI workers, or some combination of both.

Mission Control's synthetic workforce includes the following features:

Secure environment operating with human control. A synthetic worker can only use tools that humans approved in advance. It cannot run unauthorized commands, install software, or escalate its own permissions. Security is by design, not by patch, and deeply integrated into the system.

Every decision by an AI worker is traceable. Its thought process is visible so every choice is transparent and can be understood by human colleagues -- not just what it did, but what it considered and why.

Vendor neutral and interoperable. Mission Control synthetic AI can operate with any AI provider (such as Anthropic, OpenAI, or Grok) or fine-tune their own sovereign model. Users can switch providers anytime without reconfiguring anything.

No modernization of internal systems required. Synthetic workers can use legacy software the way humans do -- keyboard, mouse, screen. No engineering project is required to integrate systems that were never designed to talk to each other.

Mission Control is coming to market at a time when CEOs are extremely concerned about the proliferation of such DIY agentic tools as OpenClaw ("Clawdbot"), which cybersecurity firms are labeling "a security nightmare." Security analysts already report that more than 20% of enterprise clients have employees using OpenClaw without approval, often with elevated system privileges. This creates a massive, unmonitored attack surface.

"Customers are demanding bounded permissions, audit trails, and certainty that no arbitrary code is being executed on their machines. Only Mission Control offers this level of managed autonomy," Brown continued. "The question has shifted from 'What can AI do?' to 'Who is accountable when it acts?' What sets Mission Control apart is trust. Identity, reputation, bounded permissions, and auditable decision-making are prerequisites for autonomous agents participating in either the human or machine economy today."

The San Francisco-based company is expanding rapidly to meet accelerating demand for its platform and synthetic workers.

About Mission Control AI

Mission Control AI PBC is the world's first synthetic labor company. It builds the infrastructure to deploy and govern autonomous AI workers and deploys those workers into America's critical industries. Headquartered in San Francisco and started by Ramsay Brown, a computational neuroscientist who wrote the foundational paper on synthetic labor in 2021, Mission Control is a Public Benefit Corporation; mission-oriented by charter. Mission Control focuses its efforts on 'mission-critical' industries, including energy, financial services, national security, logistics, and advanced manufacturing. For more information, visit www.usemissioncontrol.com.

