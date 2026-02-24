Analytic Partners Services Inc: Analytic Partners Identifies '5 Forces Shaping Marketing Budget Decisions in 2026'

New research shows Commercial Analytics Emerging as Primary Source of Truth Among $1B+ Advertisers

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytic Partners, the leader in Commercial Analytics, today released Five Forces Shaping Marketing Budget Decisions in 2026. Grounded in a verified sample of 455 senior decision-makers at enterprise-level ($1B+) advertisers, the report sets the standard for enterprise-wide decisioning by revealing how top brands are moving beyond "more data" toward faster, context-rich commercial growth.

This preview report offers an exclusive look at key trends ahead of the full 2026 State of Commercial Decisioning Survey, launching later this year. The early findings provide credible, decision-ready evidence that enables marketing leaders to influence high-impact commercial outcomes across the enterprise.

"For more than 25 years, we've partnered with the world's leading advertisers and have seen a consistent pattern: brands that embed analytics into how decisions actually get made see five times more growth, act with greater confidence, and adapt more effectively to change," said Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners. "These early findings from our 2026 State of Commercial Decisioning Survey reinforce what experience has long shown us - when leaders have a clear, context-rich source of truth, they can stop defending their budgets and start evolving their strategies to drive enterprise-wide value and long-term growth."

These findings independently validate what Analytic Partners has observed for decades through ROI Genome, the company's proprietary intelligence layer built on insights from 1,000+ brands across 50+ countries and 100s of billions in spend. Unlock Growth with Analytic Partners ROI Genome Insights, launched earlier this year, is a comprehensive guide for modern marketers building and evolving successful measurement programs.

5 Forces Shaping Marketing Budget Decisions in 2026Key Highlights:

Marketing Mix Modeling / Commercial Analytics emerge as the "source of truth": Econometric frameworks are now the foundation for high-stakes budget allocation, pricing, and promotion decisions.

Data remains a key limiter: Despite advances, data fragmentation and privacy constraints hinder marketing investment agility. The solution isn't just more data - it's smarter, context-rich decisioning.

External factors are critical: Leading advertisers cite the need for analytics that reflect real-world market conditions, not just internal metrics. Context is king in 2026.





"In an increasingly noisy measurement landscape, senior decision-makers continue to return to a trusted anchor: econometric approaches like Commercial Analytics are a 'source of truth' for major budget decisions," said Jason McNellis, Vice President, Commercial Analytics Ambassador at Analytic Partners. "This is not a casual pulse check. It's a rigorous view into how senior leaders make high-stakes budget decisions, based on 455 executives and a verified sample designed to protect privacy while ensuring respondent authenticity."

The full 2026 State of Commercial Decisioning Survey, launching later this year, will deliver a comprehensive, data-driven view into how leading organizations are modernizing their decision frameworks and maximizing marketing ROI in a rapidly changing environment.

Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500 brands worldwide. We provide adaptive solutions that deepen business understanding and enable right-time planning and optimization - for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information, visit analyticpartners.com.

