Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
24.02.2026 17:10 Uhr
LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Unlocks Real-Device Testing for Android 17 Beta Ahead of Official Launch

New capability allows developers and QA teams to validate Android 17 performance, compatibility, and real-world user experiences on physical devices before the official release.

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest), the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, today announced the availability of Android 17 Beta for testing on real devices through its platform, enabling developers and QA teams to validate application performance, compatibility, and user experience in real-world environments before the official Android 17 launch.

With this release, teams can move beyond emulator-based testing and gain early access to Android 17 on physical hardware, allowing them to identify environment-specific issues, optimize performance, and ensure readiness for production deployments.

"Real-device testing is essential when preparing for a new OS release," said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder at TestMu AI. "By making Android 17 Beta available on actual devices, we are enabling engineering teams to uncover real-world behavior, validate edge cases, and release updates with greater confidence and speed."

While emulators provide a foundational testing layer, they cannot fully replicate real usage conditions such as network variability, hardware-level interactions, or natural user gestures. TestMu AI's real-device cloud allows teams to test across real environments and leverage more than 40 advanced testing capability scenarios, detect regressions early, and minimize post-release risks.

The availability of Android 17 Beta on real devices provides organizations with a critical window to validate app compatibility with new OS features and system changes, optimize performance under real-world usage conditions, identify device-specific issues earlier in the development lifecycle, and accelerate release timelines while maintaining high software quality.

Getting started is straightforward. Users can log in to the TestMu AI platform, navigate to the Real Device section for browser or app testing, select a device running Android 17 Beta, and begin testing within minutes.

By expanding early-access testing capabilities, TestMu AI continues to support modern development teams in quickly adapting to platform updates while ensuring stable, seamless digital experiences for end users.

To learn more about the availability of Android 17 Beta for testing on real devices, please visit - https://www.testmuai.com/blog/android-17-on-real-device-testing/

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

For more information, please visit - https://www.testmuai.com/

Media Contact:
PR & Communications Team
TestMu AI
press@testmuai.com



For more information, contact press@testmuai.com

