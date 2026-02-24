ISN Releases New Report on Safety Culture Trends Across Industries

Digital publication analyzes more than 450 global CultureSight engagements to uncover key drivers of safety culture maturity and serious injury risk

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced the release of a new digital publication, Leveraging Data to Transform Safety Culture. The report examines macro-level trends and risk factors identified through 450+ global safety culture assessment engagements conducted through CultureSight, ISN's safety perception assessment. The service offering provides a unique perspective by gathering insights from a Hiring Client's entire workforce, including internal employees and third-party contractors. CultureSight helps organizations measure safety culture maturity, identify perception gaps between front-line workers and leadership, unlock leading indicator insights, and benchmark performance against industry peers.

Drawing on survey data from more than 400,000 anonymous employee and contractor responses, the publication highlights how safety culture maturity, leadership alignment, and psychological safety influence serious injury and fatality (SIF) risk across industries. The report delivers both cross-industry and industry-specific insights to help organizations strengthen safety culture, reduce SIFs, and establish a framework for assessing and reassessing safety culture maturity over time.

"Organizations can help drive meaningful safety culture improvement when leaders stop guessing and start listening to and applying feedback from frontline workers," said Brian Callahan, Chief Executive Officer and President at ISN. "ISN's latest publication shows how trust, accountability, and follow-through can help reduce SIFs and create workplaces where people feel protected and empowered."

Key findings from the report include:

Utilities Improvement: Utilities showed improvement in overall safety culture maturity from 2024 to 2025, influenced by stronger frontline worker perceptions, signaling the impact of focused day-to-day engagement.

Utilities showed improvement in overall safety culture maturity from 2024 to 2025, influenced by stronger frontline worker perceptions, signaling the impact of focused day-to-day engagement. Contractor vs. Employee Perceptions: Employees typically have lower safety culture perceptions compared to contractors, having more involvement in day-to-day operations and more exposure to incident reporting and heightened expectations.

Employees typically have lower safety culture perceptions compared to contractors, having more involvement in day-to-day operations and more exposure to incident reporting and heightened expectations. SIF Likelihood : Measuring SIF perception is important for organizations to avoid overconfidence, complacency, and fear in operating safely.

: Measuring SIF perception is important for organizations to avoid overconfidence, complacency, and fear in operating safely. Industry Leadership: Oil & Gas was the most mature industry in terms of safety culture in 2025, with strengths in hazard awareness and workforce competency.

Oil & Gas was the most mature industry in terms of safety culture in 2025, with strengths in hazard awareness and workforce competency. Survey Reassessments: Best-in-class organizations survey their workforces to establish a baseline for safety culture maturity and then continually reassess to measure improvement every 18-24 months.





Across industries, CultureSight respondents frequently identified production pressures, staffing challenges, and inconsistent adherence to safety procedures as contributors to perceived SIF risk. The most cited areas of concern included hand injuries, equipment-related incidents, and exposure to hazardous conditions.

"CultureSight has been a significant tool for Dover Chemical to understand what actions to take to help improve safety culture," said Brian Satterfield, EHS & Regulatory Compliance Director at Dover Chemical Corporation. "We can do the boots-on-the-ground work, but without the data, we do not know what direction to go."

