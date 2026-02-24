Built to meet unprecedented demand, the planned campus will be one of the largest in the country

Altarea, France's leading low carbon urban transformation group, and Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announce the signing of a partnership to develop an AI and cloud data center campus expected to be one of the largest in France.

The campus will be developed on land owned by Altarea close to Bordeaux, France. Altarea has already secured a 400MW power connection with the French utility, enabling rapid time to market to meet accelerating AI and cloud customer demand.

The campus marks Vantage's first expansion into the French market and continued growth throughout EMEA, where it currently serves customers across nine markets. It also reflects Altarea's growing pipeline in the fast-moving data center market.

Altarea and Vantage will bring together their combined expertise in real estate, development and digital infrastructure to support leading hyperscale, cloud and AI companies both from Europe and internationally.

Quotes from Altarea:

"This initiative is an important milestone for Altarea's data center strategy. As presented during Choose France, we are committed to support the growing need of digital infrastructure in France," said Alain Taravella, Executive Founder and CEO of Altarea.

"We are pleased to partner with Vantage Data Centers, a global leader in digital infrastructure with more than 40 hyperscale campuses and 9GW of power capacity, with the view to significantly accelerate the completion of this project," commented Baptiste Borezée, Managing Director at Altarea.

"Altarea's mission has always been to meet France's essential needs. As the digital transition becomes critical to national competitiveness, our local expertise enables us to deliver a full range of data centers with exemplary environmental performance," confirms Ludovic Castillo, CEO of Altarea Data Center.

Quote from Vantage Data Centers:

"Entering France alongside Altarea positions us to deliver capacity at unrivaled speed and scale and demonstrates our dedication to develop next-generation, sustainable digital infrastructure in markets critical to our customers. By combining our global expertise with Altarea's local insight, we are well positioned to meet the evolving requirements of these hyperscale and AI customers," said David Howson, President of Vantage Data Centers, EMEA. "We look forward to bolstering France's digital infrastructure capabilities that will support the country's European and international edge.

About Altarea

Altarea is the French leader in low-carbon urban transformation, with the most comprehensive real estate and infrastructure offering to serve the city and its users. In each of its activities, the Group has all the expertise and recognised brands needed to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made products. Altarea is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris. For more information, please visit: www.altarea.com.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers is a global leader in digital infrastructure serving the world's most influential AI and cloud providers. With operations spanning North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage delivers capacity at unrivaled speed and scale, driven by a relentless commitment to operational excellence and customer success. Vantage is empowering transformative companies to shape the future.

For more information, visit https://www.vantage-dc.com.

