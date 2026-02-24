WSP Global Inc.: WSP completes acquisition of TRC

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation"), one of the world's leading professional services firms, proudly completes its previously announced acquisition of TRC Companies ("TRC"), a premier U.S. Power & Energy brand delivering end-to-end solutions that support the full infrastructure lifecycle (the "Acquisition"). With more than 55 years of history, TRC and its team of approximately 8,000 professionals have established the company as a leader and trusted strategic advisor in the engineering and consulting industry.

Fully aligned with WSP's 2025-2027 Global Strategic Action Plan, the Acquisition supercharges the Corporation's Power & Energy offering and enhances its capabilities across high-growth areas, including water, infrastructure, environment, and digital solutions. With TRC, WSP creates the #1 Power & Energy platform in the U.S.1 and becomes the country's largest engineering and design firm by revenue2-

"Today, we officially welcome TRC to WSP. This Acquisition strengthens our leading position in the U.S. and broadens our capabilities across the Power & Energy value chain at a time of accelerating demand for reliable and resilient energy systems. By combining advisory, engineering, and program management expertise, we are creating a more integrated platform to support complex infrastructure programs from planning through execution. TRC brings deep sector knowledge and strong client relationships that enhance the reach and impact of our diversified platform. Together, we are better positioned to pursue opportunities in high-growth areas and deliver more comprehensive solutions to our clients. I look forward to working with our new colleagues as we integrate the two businesses with care and execute with discipline," commented Alexandre L'Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP.

Also commenting on the Acquisition, Christopher P. Vincze, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TRC, said: "This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for TRC as we join WSP. Since the 1960s, our teams have delivered trusted expertise, underscored by continued innovation and an advanced use of digital, to help clients navigate critical challenges with confidence. Joining WSP allows us to build on this legacy at greater scale-increasing opportunities for our people, expanding the capabilities we can offer our clients, and accelerating our ability to shape more resilient infrastructure. We are proud of the work that brought us here, energized by what we can achieve together, and committed to ensuring a smooth and thoughtful integration for our employees and clients."

About TRC

TRC stands for adaptability. With direction setting perspectives and partnerships, our ~8,000 tested practitioners in advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services deliver unique resolutions that answer any built or natural imperative. By creating new pathways for the world to thrive, we help our clients adapt to change and achieve long-lasting results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live - community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #17 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on LinkedIn

About WSP

WSP is one of the world's leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains information or statements that are or may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook, expectations regarding the requirements of various end markets, demand for and investments in power and energy related services and infrastructure, trends or other statements that are not statements of fact. When used in this press release, the words "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "forecast", "project", "intend", "target", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or terminology of a similar nature as they relate to the Corporation, an affiliate of the Corporation or the combined firm following the Acquisition, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those information and statements related to the expected financial and other benefits of the Acquisition and its integration, WSP's leadership position in the U.S., expectations regarding anticipated cost savings and synergies; the strength, complementarity and compatibility of TRC's business with WSP's existing business and teams; the expected impact on WSP's delivery of its strategic plan and its long-term vision, future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities of WSP or trends affecting its industry.

Such forward-looking statements reflect current beliefs of management of the Corporation ("Management") and are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, WSP's ability to retain and attract new business, achieve synergies and maintain market positions arising from successful integration plans relating to the Acquisition; WSP's ability to otherwise complete the integration of TRC within anticipated time periods and at expected cost levels; WSP's ability to attract and retain key employees in connection with the Acquisition; Management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the Acquisition and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics; Management's expectations in relation to the future performance and economic conditions and other factors in relation to TRC; the realization of the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the Acquisition in the timeframe anticipated; the absence of significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Acquisition; general economic and political conditions; and the state of the global economy and the economies of the regions in which WSP or TRC operate, which by their nature are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to: WSP's inability to successfully integrate TRC's business upon completion of the Acquisition; the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits from the Acquisition; potential undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Acquisition, as well as other factors discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" sections of WSP's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, and WSP's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 27, 2025, and as may be supplemented from time to time in reports filed by the Corporation with securities regulators or securities commissions or other documents that the Corporation makes public, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and which sections are incorporated herein by reference into this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to publicly update or to revise any forward-looking statements made in this document or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:



Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

alain.michaud@wsp.com

(438) 843-7317

___________________

1 Based on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) Top 20 U.S. Design Firms by Sector (Power) list in August 2025, calculated on U.S. domestic revenues (U.S. Revenues) and adjusted to reflect annualization of POWER Engineers, Incorporated's contribution for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, the assumed completion of the Acquisition as well as WSP U.S. Pro Forma Revenues.

2 Based on ENR's Top 500 U.S. Design Firms list in August 2025, calculated on U.S. Revenues and adjusted to reflect annualization of POWER Engineers' contribution for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 as well as WSP U.S. Pro Forma Revenues.