Dow Jones News
24.02.2026 18:33 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Feb-2026 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

24 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  24 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            150.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             148.40p 
 
                           149.3566p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,177,624 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,563,952 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,563,952 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      149.3566                         65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
478             149.20          09:53:12         00378704076TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             150.00          12:10:15         00378713832TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             150.00          12:25:19         00378714474TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             150.00          12:25:19         00378714475TRLO1     XLON 
 
257             150.00          12:25:19         00378714476TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              150.00          12:25:19         00378714477TRLO1     XLON 
 
233             150.00          12:28:58         00378714569TRLO1     XLON 
 
975             150.00          12:29:19         00378714583TRLO1     XLON 
 
418             150.00          12:29:47         00378714594TRLO1     XLON 
 
410             150.40          12:36:33         00378714759TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             150.40          12:36:33         00378714760TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             149.60          13:47:27         00378717116TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             149.60          14:02:33         00378717646TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              149.60          14:14:32         00378718241TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             149.60          14:16:29         00378718461TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             149.60          14:16:29         00378718462TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             149.60          14:16:29         00378718463TRLO1     XLON 
 
285             149.20          14:33:33         00378721325TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             149.20          14:33:33         00378721326TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              149.20          14:33:39         00378721354TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              149.20          14:33:49         00378721389TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             149.80          14:37:39         00378722323TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             149.80          14:37:39         00378722324TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             150.60          14:45:01         00378723207TRLO1     XLON 
 
763             150.40          14:45:01         00378723208TRLO1     XLON 
 
245             150.40          14:45:01         00378723209TRLO1     XLON 
 
1087             150.20          14:45:12         00378723299TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             150.20          14:45:12         00378723300TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             150.20          14:45:12         00378723301TRLO1     XLON 
 
1060             150.00          14:45:17         00378723311TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             149.80          14:45:35         00378723350TRLO1     XLON 
 
814             149.80          14:45:35         00378723351TRLO1     XLON 
 
1081             149.60          14:46:07         00378723400TRLO1     XLON 
 
467             149.40          14:46:07         00378723401TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             149.40          14:46:07         00378723402TRLO1     XLON 
 
971             149.00          14:46:07         00378723403TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             149.60          14:52:57         00378724103TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             149.60          14:52:57         00378724104TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             149.60          14:52:57         00378724105TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             149.60          14:52:57         00378724106TRLO1     XLON 
 
1225             149.60          14:52:57         00378724107TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             149.60          14:57:01         00378724561TRLO1     XLON 
 
1006             149.40          14:57:02         00378724567TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             149.20          15:00:34         00378724875TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             149.20          15:00:34         00378724876TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             149.20          15:00:34         00378724877TRLO1     XLON 
 
725             149.20          15:00:34         00378724878TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             149.20          15:00:34         00378724879TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             149.00          15:00:35         00378724880TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              149.00          15:00:35         00378724881TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              149.00          15:00:35         00378724882TRLO1     XLON 
 
728             149.00          15:00:35         00378724883TRLO1     XLON 
 
1012             148.80          15:01:47         00378724964TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              148.80          15:01:47         00378724965TRLO1     XLON 
 
811             148.80          15:02:09         00378725015TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             148.80          15:02:09         00378725016TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             148.60          15:02:17         00378725042TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              149.00          15:19:33         00378726521TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             149.00          15:19:33         00378726522TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             149.00          15:19:33         00378726523TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             148.80          15:20:09         00378726567TRLO1     XLON 
 
1001             148.80          15:20:27         00378726593TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             148.80          15:20:27         00378726594TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              149.00          15:21:00         00378726671TRLO1     XLON 
 
2919             149.00          15:21:00         00378726672TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             149.00          15:21:00         00378726673TRLO1     XLON 
 
997             149.00          15:21:00         00378726674TRLO1     XLON 
 
1003             148.80          15:21:00         00378726675TRLO1     XLON 
 
1061             148.60          15:21:37         00378726722TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2026 11:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
