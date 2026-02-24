DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Feb-2026 / 16:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 24 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 150.60p Lowest price paid per share: 148.40p 149.3566p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,177,624 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,563,952 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,563,952 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 149.3566 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 478 149.20 09:53:12 00378704076TRLO1 XLON 523 150.00 12:10:15 00378713832TRLO1 XLON 477 150.00 12:25:19 00378714474TRLO1 XLON 243 150.00 12:25:19 00378714475TRLO1 XLON 257 150.00 12:25:19 00378714476TRLO1 XLON 23 150.00 12:25:19 00378714477TRLO1 XLON 233 150.00 12:28:58 00378714569TRLO1 XLON 975 150.00 12:29:19 00378714583TRLO1 XLON 418 150.00 12:29:47 00378714594TRLO1 XLON 410 150.40 12:36:33 00378714759TRLO1 XLON 325 150.40 12:36:33 00378714760TRLO1 XLON 543 149.60 13:47:27 00378717116TRLO1 XLON 305 149.60 14:02:33 00378717646TRLO1 XLON 28 149.60 14:14:32 00378718241TRLO1 XLON 180 149.60 14:16:29 00378718461TRLO1 XLON 305 149.60 14:16:29 00378718462TRLO1 XLON 540 149.60 14:16:29 00378718463TRLO1 XLON 285 149.20 14:33:33 00378721325TRLO1 XLON 400 149.20 14:33:33 00378721326TRLO1 XLON 54 149.20 14:33:39 00378721354TRLO1 XLON 4 149.20 14:33:49 00378721389TRLO1 XLON 385 149.80 14:37:39 00378722323TRLO1 XLON 132 149.80 14:37:39 00378722324TRLO1 XLON 535 150.60 14:45:01 00378723207TRLO1 XLON 763 150.40 14:45:01 00378723208TRLO1 XLON 245 150.40 14:45:01 00378723209TRLO1 XLON 1087 150.20 14:45:12 00378723299TRLO1 XLON 462 150.20 14:45:12 00378723300TRLO1 XLON 550 150.20 14:45:12 00378723301TRLO1 XLON 1060 150.00 14:45:17 00378723311TRLO1 XLON 213 149.80 14:45:35 00378723350TRLO1 XLON 814 149.80 14:45:35 00378723351TRLO1 XLON 1081 149.60 14:46:07 00378723400TRLO1 XLON 467 149.40 14:46:07 00378723401TRLO1 XLON 564 149.40 14:46:07 00378723402TRLO1 XLON 971 149.00 14:46:07 00378723403TRLO1 XLON 581 149.60 14:52:57 00378724103TRLO1 XLON 499 149.60 14:52:57 00378724104TRLO1 XLON 582 149.60 14:52:57 00378724105TRLO1 XLON 517 149.60 14:52:57 00378724106TRLO1 XLON 1225 149.60 14:52:57 00378724107TRLO1 XLON 621 149.60 14:57:01 00378724561TRLO1 XLON 1006 149.40 14:57:02 00378724567TRLO1 XLON 480 149.20 15:00:34 00378724875TRLO1 XLON 526 149.20 15:00:34 00378724876TRLO1 XLON 498 149.20 15:00:34 00378724877TRLO1 XLON 725 149.20 15:00:34 00378724878TRLO1 XLON 547 149.20 15:00:34 00378724879TRLO1 XLON 307 149.00 15:00:35 00378724880TRLO1 XLON 42 149.00 15:00:35 00378724881TRLO1 XLON 7 149.00 15:00:35 00378724882TRLO1 XLON 728 149.00 15:00:35 00378724883TRLO1 XLON 1012 148.80 15:01:47 00378724964TRLO1 XLON 46 148.80 15:01:47 00378724965TRLO1 XLON 811 148.80 15:02:09 00378725015TRLO1 XLON 680 148.80 15:02:09 00378725016TRLO1 XLON 1000 148.60 15:02:17 00378725042TRLO1 XLON 98 149.00 15:19:33 00378726521TRLO1 XLON 200 149.00 15:19:33 00378726522TRLO1 XLON 200 149.00 15:19:33 00378726523TRLO1 XLON 133 148.80 15:20:09 00378726567TRLO1 XLON 1001 148.80 15:20:27 00378726593TRLO1 XLON 498 148.80 15:20:27 00378726594TRLO1 XLON 97 149.00 15:21:00 00378726671TRLO1 XLON 2919 149.00 15:21:00 00378726672TRLO1 XLON 633 149.00 15:21:00 00378726673TRLO1 XLON 997 149.00 15:21:00 00378726674TRLO1 XLON 1003 148.80 15:21:00 00378726675TRLO1 XLON 1061 148.60 15:21:37 00378726722TRLO1 XLON

