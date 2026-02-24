Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
WKN: A0YFEW | ISIN: KYG7800X1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 599A
24.02.2026 18:38 Uhr
Las Vegas Sands: Sands China Champions Sustainable Growth Through People, Planet and Progress

Empowering team members, advancing community impact and sustainable business outcomes.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Las Vegas Sands

In 2025, our people strategy was recognised through 32 awards and accolades in Macao, across Greater China and internationally.

It's been a year of practical innovation: new Child Care Leave, enhanced Parenthood Support Shifts, and AI-powered health screening tools, all designed to support our Team Members for the long term.

Through student placements, career insight initiatives and our graduate programmes, we're helping to develop talent across the wider community too.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian Macao, The Plaza Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from Las Vegas Sands at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Las Vegas Sands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/las-vegas-sands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/sands-china-champions-sustainable-growth-through-people-planet-and-progress-1140513

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
