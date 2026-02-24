Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Appoints Globally Recognized AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Clinical-Stage Biotech Expert Dr. Dimitrios Iliopoulos to Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dimitrios Iliopoulos to its Advisory Board, where he will support the Company's biotechnology initiatives, with a focus on AI-driven drug discovery and clinical-stage therapeutic development.

Dr. Iliopoulos is a world-renowned expert in artificial intelligence, drug discovery, and drug development. He currently serves as Co-Founder and CEO of Athos Therapeutics Inc., an AI software and clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapeutics for autoimmune diseases. Athos has developed AthosOmics.AI, a proprietary AI-driven drug development platform that resulted in the discovery of ATH-063, an AI-derived small molecule currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial in ulcerative colitis patients.

He began his academic career at Harvard Medical School as an Assistant Professor of Microbiology & Immunology and later became a tenured Associate Professor of Medicine at the UCLA School of Medicine. At UCLA, he founded and directed the UCLA Center for Systems Biomedicine, funded by the Eli & Edythe Broad Foundation.

Throughout his career, Dr. Iliopoulos has received multiple national and international awards from institutions including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the American Association for Cancer Research, the Sidney Kimmel Foundation, and the Leona & Harry Helmsley Foundation for identifying novel genes and advancing drug development for autoimmune diseases and cancer. He has published more than 130 peer-reviewed scientific articles in leading biomedical journals, with over 24,000 citations, and has been recognized in Stanford University's list of the top 2% of scientists worldwide.

Dr. Iliopoulos has developed innovative AI-enabled strategies that have significantly accelerated drug discovery in oncology and autoimmune diseases. His pioneering work at Harvard in drug repositioning demonstrated that metformin, a widely used anti-diabetic drug, possesses anti-cancer properties, leading to multiple cancer clinical trials. At UCLA, his team identified miR-124 as a key anti-inflammatory drug target for ulcerative colitis, contributing to subsequent clinical development programs in inflammatory bowel disease.

He also holds an MBA and a finance certification from UCLA Anderson School of Management and Stanford Graduate School of Business. In addition, he co-authored Biotechnology Valuation & Investing (2nd Edition) and developed a real-options financial framework for valuing early-stage biotechnology products and companies.

Dr. Iliopoulos commented: "I am truly honored to join Cosmos Health's Advisory Board and to work alongside Greg Siokas, whose visionary leadership and relentless focus on long-term value creation have positioned Cosmos Health as a differentiated and innovation-driven healthcare platform. His ability to combine disciplined execution with bold strategic vision is rare. I look forward to supporting the Company's biotechnology and AI-driven drug development efforts as it continues to expand its scientific capabilities and build meaningful clinical and commercial impact."

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are proud to welcome Dr. Iliopoulos to our Advisory Board. His deep expertise in AI-driven drug discovery, translational medicine, and clinical development significantly strengthens our biotechnology platform. As we continue to expand our R&D initiatives and evaluate opportunities in oncology, autoimmune diseases, and other high-value therapeutic areas, his experience at the intersection of science, clinical execution, and biotech strategy will be instrumental in shaping our long-term direction."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

