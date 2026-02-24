BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

24 February 2026

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Tender Offer Update

Further to the announcement made by BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the " Company") on 23 February 2026, the Company announces that Winterflood has sold 250,000 Ordinary Shares to Incoming Investors based on the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share on 23 February 2026, being 200.08 pence per Ordinary Share.

The assets of the Tender Pool (other than cash) will now be realised and a further announcement will follow in due course.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the circular published by the Company on 10 December 2025.

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

ISIN: GB00B3SXM832

Enquiries: BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Sarah Beynsberger Lucy Dina 020 7743 3000 Winterflood Securities Limited Neil Morgan

Sophia Bechev 020 3100 0292

