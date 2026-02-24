Countdown For A Cure Raises Over $1 Million at 2026 Evening of Energy Gala

Raising funds to advance high-impact mitochondrial research with applications across rare disease, neurodegeneration, and healthspan

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Countdown For A Cure (CFAC) hosted its third annual Evening of Energy gala on February 7th at The St. Regis Atlanta, raising more than $1 million to advance mitochondrial research focused on cellular energy, the foundation of human health.

Hosted by Dr. Taz Bhatia, MD, nationally recognized integrative physician and founder of hol+, the evening brought together leaders across science, medicine, wellness, philanthropy, and culture to highlight the growing relevance of mitochondrial science in chronic illness, aging, and rare disease.

During the program, CFAC presented its highest honor, the Countdown For A Cure Award, to Douglas C. Wallace, PhD, Director of the Center for Mitochondrial & Epigenomic Medicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Widely regarded as the father of mitochondrial medicine, Dr. Wallace was recognized for pioneering discoveries that established the role of mitochondria in human health, disease, and aging.

The 2026 Powerhouse Award was presented to Sonya Knebel, 2022 European Long Drive Champion and 2022 World Long Drive Bronze Medalist, honoring her leadership and advocacy following her experience with mitochondrial dysfunction.

The evening also featured remarks from Natalie Yivgi-Ohana, PhD, Founder and CEO of Minovia Therapeutics and 2025 CFAC grant recipient. Through its 2025 grant, CFAC is specifically supporting mitochondrial biomarker development, advancing tools to measure cellular function, track disease progression, and assess therapeutic response with greater precision. This work is critical to accelerating clinical translation and evaluating next-generation mitochondrial therapies.

The program blended science and storytelling, with a live performance by Izabela Rose and an after-party led by Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Babey Drew.

The 2026 Evening of Energy was made possible through the support of sponsors, including InPrime Legal and MoveDocs. "In science, Mitzi and Jeff are solving for the root cause," said Jonathan Page, Founder of InPrime Legal. "They are building the foundation for the future of health."

Funds raised will support CFAC's expanding research pipeline and education initiatives, with additional 2026 grant announcements planned this spring.

"Disease moves quickly. To truly change lives, we have to move faster," said Co-Founders Mitzi and Jeff Solomon. "Our third annual Evening of Energy reflects a powerful truth: when a community unites around bold science, progress accelerates. We are thankful for every partner and supporter helping advance mitochondrial research. But this is only the beginning. Together, we must continue to move with the speed and scale this work requires and deserves."

The next Evening of Energy gala will take place on January 30, 2027, at The St. Regis Atlanta. Sponsorship opportunities are now available, and sponsors who commit before April 1st will receive enhanced recognition and access to an exclusive Founders experience.

For more information about Countdown For A Cure, sponsorship opportunities, or ways to get involved, visit www.CountdownForACure.org or email Info@CountdownForACure.org.

About Countdown For A Cure

Countdown For A Cure is the only nonprofit dedicated to accelerating broad mitochondrial science and medicine. The organization funds innovative research, elevates awareness of mitochondrial dysfunction as a critically overlooked driver of disease, and works to bring mitochondrial health out of the shadows and into everyday conversations about vitality, resilience, and longevity. Guided by the belief that Energy Is Everything, Countdown For A Cure is building a movement to transform preventive care and improve healthspan for today and for generations to come.

About the Evening of Energy Gala

The Evening of Energy is Countdown For A Cure's signature annual fundraising gala, convening leaders across science, medicine, biotechnology, philanthropy, and wellness to advance mitochondrial research. The event highlights groundbreaking science, personal stories, and cross-sector partnerships centered on the role of cellular energy in human health. Proceeds support research, education, and collaboration to accelerate discoveries with broad impact.

The next Evening of Energy will take place on January 30, 2027. Sponsorship opportunities are available; commitments prior to April 1st will receive enhanced recognition and access to an exclusive Founders experience.

For more information, visit www.CountdownForACure.org

