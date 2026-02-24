New Boutique Brokerage, Lake Martin Vibe Realty, Redefines Lake Martin Real Estate Market

Founded by Top-Producing Duo, New Firm Focuses on Lifestyle-Driven Property Sales

DADEVILLE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / A new chapter in Lake Martin real estate begins with the official launch of Lake Martin Vibe Realty, a locally owned brokerage built around one of the area's most successful and recognized teams. Founded by the established Team Windy Carter & Mindy McWhirter, the new brokerage brings together deep local knowledge, proven marketing expertise, and a growing team of experienced professionals to serve buyers, sellers, and investors on Lake Martin.

Lake Martin has long been known for more than just waterfront property. It offers a lifestyle. Long summer days on the water, early-morning fishing trips, lazy afternoons in the sun, and evenings around the fire pit create a unique cadence at the lake. With 880 miles of shoreline and more than 41,000 acres of water, Lake Martin is one of the Southeast's premier destinations for second homes, retirement living, and investment opportunities.

Lake Martin Vibe Realty was formed to reflect that rhythm and to provide a boutique brokerage experience grounded in local relationships and modern marketing strategy.

An Experienced Lake Martin Real Estate Team

At the core of the new brokerage are Windy Carter and Mindy McWhirter, respected Lake Martin real estate agents known for their strong client relationships and consistent results. They are joined by their professional real estate agent husbands, Michael Carter and Chad McWhirter, creating a family-driven team with deep community roots.

The brokerage also includes experienced agents Haley McKelvey and Landry Carter. The rental and property management team includes Heather Carr, Leeatra Vaughn, and Elese McKinley, all of whom are licensed real estate agents. Their expertise allows property owners to sell, buy, or maximize rental income while maintaining high service standards for guests. Together, the team combines decades of real estate, marketing, and lake-area expertise.

Every agent on the Lake Martin Vibe Realty Team lives and works in the Lake Martin area. Their firsthand knowledge of waterfront neighborhoods, off-water communities, new developments, and available land gives clients a competitive advantage in a fast-moving market.

The team maintains close relationships with local builders, contractors, lenders, and service providers. Whether a client is building a custom lake home, remodeling an existing property, or adding a dock, Lake Martin Vibe Realty provides access to trusted local professionals.

A National Destination with Southern Charm

Lake Martin attracts buyers and vacationers from across the United States. Some seek a weekend getaway within driving distance of major Southeastern cities. Others purchase second homes or retirement properties to enjoy the lake lifestyle year-round. Investors are increasingly recognizing Lake Martin as a stable and desirable short-term rental market.

From boating and wakeboarding to championship fishing and waterfront dining, the lake offers both high-energy recreation and peaceful relaxation. This balance defines what the team calls the "Lake Martin vibe."

Lake Martin Vibe Realty was created to help clients find their place in that rhythm.

Serving Buyers, Sellers, and Investors

Lake Martin Vibe Realty assists clients with:

Buying and selling Lake Martin waterfront homes

Purchasing land for custom lake homes

Investment property acquisition

Vacation rental management

The brokerage's integrated marketing approach ensures that listings receive strong digital visibility, long-tail SEO exposure, and targeted outreach to qualified buyers. For sellers, this translates into broader exposure and strategic positioning in a competitive market.

For buyers, it means access to knowledgeable Lake Martin real estate agents who understand inventory, pricing trends, and neighborhood nuances.

Lake Martin Vacation Rentals and Property Management

In addition to residential sales, Lake Martin Vibe Realty offers full-service property management and vacation rentals through its dedicated rental platform.

The 2026 rental season is already generating strong demand. Families planning summer vacations are encouraged to secure their preferred dates early.

Available rentals and booking information can be found at:

https://www.vacationrentalsatlakemartin.com/

As interest in Lake Martin vacation rentals continues to grow nationally, early reservations are strongly recommended.

About Lake Martin Vibe Realty

Lake Martin Vibe Realty is a locally owned real estate brokerage serving Lake Martin and the surrounding communities in Alabama. The firm specializes in waterfront and water adjacent homes, land, investment properties, and vacation rentals. All team members are local residents with strong community ties and extensive knowledge of Lake Martin real estate.

Contact Information:

Lake Martin Vibe Realty

8221 Highway 50

Dadeville, AL 36853

833.562.8423

833.LMA.VIBE

https://lakemartinvibe.com

https://www.vacationrentalsatlakemartin.com/

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to schedule interviews with team members, please contact Mindy McWhirter at Lake Martin Vibe Realty directly through the website or by phone.

Lake Martin has a rhythm. We help you feel the vibe.

