Xtracycle Launches the Swoop ASM, Setting a New Standard for Electric Longtail Cargo Biking for Families

MILL VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Xtracycle, the pioneer of longtail cargo biking with over 25 years of expertise, announces the launch of the Swoop ASM (Automatic Smile Machine), a complete redesign of its class-leading electric longtail cargo bike for families. Engineered to help more families start riding, the Swoop ASM delivers confident riding, flexible sizing, included accessories, and innovative features, with industry-leading customer service. Priced at $4499 with a $500-off launch special, the Swoop ASM is designed to be the best electric cargo bike for kids and families - an industry leader in features, value, and car-free family transportation.

Designed to say "yes" to family cargo biking.

"Deciding to embrace the cargo bike lifestyle involves a lot of research, comparison, and work from the outset," says Steve Zourntos, Head of Product at Xtracycle. "We built the Swoop ASM to answer all your questions - will we all fit? Yes. What accessories do we need? We include them. Is this a great value? Yes. Our designs remove the barriers so riders can say yes to cargo biking with confidence."

With capacity for 1-3 kids, an inclusive 4'10" - 6'5" rider fit, and a ride feel that mirrors a traditional bike, the Swoop ASM is designed for the full sweep of daily family life, from school drop-offs to errands, to soccer practice and weekend outings. The only Class-3 capable longtail e-bike for carrying 2+ passengers, its confident geometry, automatic shifting, and upgraded suspension make riding easy, while its thoughtful design carries toddlers, teens, groceries, and gear with the practicality of a vehicle and the fun of a bike.

Everything Included. Because That's How It Should Be.

The Swoop ASM is delivered with the essentials you need to start riding right away. It ships with a suite of family-friendly accessories, rather than an add-on after the fact, and includes: the Hooptie kid carrier, front PorterRack, wheel skirts, footrests, integrated lighting, and a heavy-duty center kickstand. The new MIK HD-compatible rear rack expands accessory flexibility, allowing riders to customize for kids, cargo, or daily commuting.

"Accessories can be an afterthought for brands - limiting your ability to get the most out of your bicycle and making you feel like there are hidden costs," says Marie-Claire Leman, Head of Rider Happiness at Xtracycle. "Our goal is to get more families cargo biking, so including key accessories, along with free shipping and local professional assembly, adds simplicity and removes hurdles for families."

Smiles aren't the only thing that's Automatic.

The Swoop ASM is the only rear family cargo bike to offer fully integrated Shimano Di2 electronic shifting. In Auto Shift mode, the gearing seamlessly adapts to your speed, cadence, and terrain, transforming every ride into a smooth experience. With Auto Start sensing, the system intuitively downshifts as you come to a stop for an easy, confident takeoff without gear clanking or pedal catchup off the line.

Additional features include Xtracycle's proven 24" front / 20" rear "mullet" wheel configuration, delivering rollability up front and a low center of gravity in the back for stability when carrying 2 or more kids - plus a new front suspension fork, Shimano EP6 motor, and 203 mm 4-piston hydraulic brakes.

Like every Xtracycle, the Swoop ASM is backed by a lifetime frame warranty, safety-certified electronics, and 365-day customer support from a dedicated in-house team.

The Swoop ASM ($4499) is available to pre-order now on Xtracycle.com, available for test rides in the Bay Area and New York City, and includes free shipping and local professional assembly when stock lands on March 31st.

About Xtracycle

Xtracycle is the pioneer in electric cargo bikes and longtail e-bikes designed for car-free families. Xtracycle spurred North America's cargo bike boom over 25 years ago with its innovative longtail engineering, dedicating the decades following to perfecting a balanced ride quality, carrying capacity, and safety. Today, Xtracycle empowers riders to have more sustainable experiences in everyday life with the ability to replace car trips with family adventures on two wheels - turning daily routines into rejuvenating experiences. Learn more at Xtracycle.com.

