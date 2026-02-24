The Ridge RTC Expands New Hampshire Campus with 7 Additional Beds to Meet Surging Demand for Teen and Emerging Adult Mental Health Care

Growth at Milton Campus Reflects Unprecedented Need and Deepening Insurance Partnerships Across New England

MILTON, NH / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / The Ridge RTC, Altior Healthcare's flagship residential mental health program for teens and emerging adults, today announced an expansion of its Milton, New Hampshire campus - adding 7 new beds to meet a surge in families seeking high-quality, intensive residential care.

The expansion is a direct response to sustained, high demand for The Ridge RTC's clinically intensive programming, which offers a minimum of three individual therapy sessions per week, daily group therapy, comprehensive psychiatric care, and robust family involvement. Programs typically run 30 to 90 days and are designed to treat the root causes of teen and emerging adult mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, trauma, self-harm, and co-occurring conditions.

"The need for quality residential mental health care for young people has never been greater, and we're hearing it from families, referring providers, and insurance partners across New England and beyond," said Kenneth Kosza, CEO of Altior Healthcare. "Expanding our New Hampshire campus means more teens and emerging adults get access to the level of care they deserve - without the waitlist, and without families having to choose between the right program and what they can afford."

The growth is further supported by The Ridge RTC's expanding network of in-network insurance partnerships, which now includes Aetna, Cigna, Harvard Pilgrim, Optum, UnitedHealthcare, Carelon, Magellan, Beacon, and Multiplan. These relationships have been instrumental in removing financial barriers for families navigating mental health crises - and in ensuring that teens and emerging adults in need can access care quickly and with confidence.

Situated on 350 acres in southeastern New Hampshire, The Ridge RTC's Milton campus blends evidence-based clinical treatment with experiential therapies, outdoor programming, and individualized psychiatric care. The expanded capacity will allow the program to serve more teens ages 12-17, while continuing to support its growing Emerging Adult Program for individuals ages 18-20.

"We've been deliberate about growing only when we can preserve the quality and individualized attention that defines The Ridge," said Dustin Wagner, Chief Clinical Officer of The Ridge RTC. "These 7 beds represent a thoughtful expansion - one that lets us say yes to more families without compromising what makes our program effective."

The Ridge RTC operates residential campuses in Milton, New Hampshire, and mid-coast Maine. It is part of the Altior Healthcare network, which also operates Paradigm Treatment - a nationally recognized teen and emerging adult mental health program with locations in Malibu, CA; San Rafael, CA; Austin, TX; and Coeur d'Alene, ID.

About The Ridge RTC The Ridge RTC is a national leader in teen and emerging adult mental health care, providing intensive, evidence-based residential treatment for ages 12-20 across campuses in New Hampshire and Maine. The program offers individualized clinical care, psychiatric services, experiential therapies, and deep family involvement in a structured, nurturing setting. The Ridge RTC is in-network with most major commercial insurance providers. For admissions inquiries, visit TheRidgeRTC.com or call 844-577-0877.

About Altior Healthcare Altior Healthcare operates leading behavioral health programs nationwide, including The Ridge RTC and Paradigm Treatment. With campuses across New Hampshire, Maine, California, Texas, and Idaho, Altior provides compassionate, evidence-based teen and emerging adult mental health care. Its mission: to deliver relief, hope, and healing to every individual and family it serves. Learn more at AltiorHealthcare.com.

