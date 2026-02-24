Applaws refreshes Taste Toppers packaging to boost shelf impact and improve shopper clarity

Rebrand to enhance shopper appeal and drive higher volume

Responds to growing consumer demand for natural, health-focused toppers

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applaws has unveiled a bold new look for its successful Taste Toppers range, rolling out refreshed packaging designed to enhance shelf standout while retaining the trusted natural recipes consumers already know and love. The redesign focuses on improving clarity, consistency, and navigation across the range - supporting quicker decision making at shelf and online.

The updated packaging has been designed to deliver clearer on-shelf navigation, stronger flavour cues, and enhanced communication of its natural credentials. The refreshed design responds directly to evolving shopper priorities, with naturalness and ingredient transparency now firmly established as key purchase drivers within the category.

Recent research shows that 83% of UK pet parents consider naturalness important when choosing pet food, ranking it as the second most influential decision factor. Ingredient transparency is also critical, with 78% of shoppers checking ingredient lists to validate natural claims. By placing these cues more clearly at the heart of its packaging, Applaws is making it easier for shoppers to make confident, informed choices at the fixture (Loop UK Pet Parents' Perception of Naturalness in Pet Food, January 2025).

"As the wet complementary category continues to grow, worth £693m, retailers are increasingly looking for products that combine strong shelf presence with clear, effective consumer communication," said Jennifer Warder, Innovation Manager at Applaws. "Our new Taste Toppers design delivers on both, showcasing our natural credentials while helping shoppers quickly understand how to use the products to enhance their dog's mealtime experience."

Designed to be served on top of Applaws complete and balanced dry food, Taste Toppers present a high value opportunity for retailers to drive basket spend and encourage cross-category purchasing. The range includes gravies, jellies, broths, bone broths, and stews - each adding moisture, flavour, and texture to elevate everyday kibble.

"Today's consumers want simple, natural ingredients they can trust, while also bringing variety and excitement to their dog's diet," added Jennifer. "Taste Toppers deliver on both fronts, and the refreshed packaging brings that story to life more clearly than ever - creating a more seamless purchase journey."

Key Benefits of Applaws Taste Toppers:

All-Natural Goodness

Made with 100% natural ingredients to support dogs' overall health and wellbeing.





Made with 100% natural ingredients to support dogs' overall health and wellbeing. Enhances Dry Food

Adds moisture, flavour, and texture through a wide variety of recipes to liven up their bowl.





Adds moisture, flavour, and texture through a wide variety of recipes to liven up their bowl. No Artificial Additives

Free from artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives - just naturally tasty for the naturally adventurous.





Free from artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives - just naturally tasty for the naturally adventurous. High-Quality Protein Source

Supports lean muscles and vitality in line with dogs' natural dietary needs - fuelling every wag, run and fetch.





Supports lean muscles and vitality in line with dogs' natural dietary needs - fuelling every wag, run and fetch. Naturally Occurring Omega 3 & 6 (recipe dependent)

Helps support healthy skin and a soft, shiny coat.

The refreshed Taste Toppers range has begun rolling out in Pets at Home stores, with updated packaging designed to maximise visibility both in-store and online. To learn more visit Applaws Taste Toppers | Natural Dog Food | Applaws

Applaws Taste Toppers was born in 2020 and is the home of adventurous minds, and even more adventurous appetites. Every Applaws Taste Toppers recipe is crafted to shake up mealtimes and get their tails wagging by offering a variety of dishes made only with natural ingredients and real meat or fish. There are no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives - just honest food, so your four-legged friend can lap up more from life.

Founded on the belief that what we feed our pets should be as real as the food we eat ourselves, Applaws Taste Toppers crafts recipes that keep dogs happy, healthy and racing to the bowl.

