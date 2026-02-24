Mealtime made more exciting: Applaws Taste Toppers launch new adventurous look, same natural recipes!

New look, same recipes - naturally. Designed to support wellbeing of dogs and their boundless energy.





A flavour adventure is just a topper away. Adventure starts in the bowl. From gravies to jellies, broths to stews - Applaws Taste Toppers range of natural wet food has every taste and texture to get tails wagging.

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If your dog's enthusiasm for dinner has started to fade, Applaws has a simple natural solution. The brand has unveiled a fresh new look for its popular Taste Toppers range - making it easier than ever for dog owners to add flavour, hydration, and variety to everyday meals, without compromising on natural goodness.

The refreshed packaging is designed with pet parents in mind. Clearer visuals and a simpler layout help shoppers quickly choose the flavour and understand what each product offers and how to use it. While the look has changed, the recipes remain exactly the same: made with natural ingredients and real meat or fish, just as dogs love them.

"At Applaws, we know dog owners want food that has variety, is hydrating, tasty and wholesome," said Jennifer Warder, Innovation Manager at Applaws. "Our new Taste Toppers packaging makes it easier to see what's inside the pack and how it can transform your dog's mealtime - as this is the ultimate display of caregiving for your four-legged friend."

Taste Toppers are designed to be spooned or poured over Applaws complete and balanced dry food, instantly upgrading kibble with added moisture, taste, and texture. The range includes:

Gravies

Jellies

Broths

Bone Broth

Stews

Perfect for dogs who crave variety or need a little extra encouragement at mealtimes!

For dog owners who want simple, natural food they can trust, Taste Toppers offer an easy way to keep meals interesting, day after day. "Dogs thrive on variety, just like we do," added Jennifer. "Taste Toppers let owners bring excitement back to the bowl using natural ingredients, and the new look helps tell that story more clearly than ever."

Why dog owners love Applaws Taste Toppers:

All-Natural Goodness

Made with 100% natural ingredients to support dogs' overall health and wellbeing.





Made with 100% natural ingredients to support dogs' overall health and wellbeing. Transforms Dry Food

Adds moisture, flavour, and texture with a variety of tasty recipes to liven up every bowl.





Adds moisture, flavour, and texture with a variety of tasty recipes to liven up every bowl. No Artificial Additives

Free from artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives - just honest, natural goodness.





Free from artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives - just honest, natural goodness. High-Quality Protein

Helps support healthy muscles and vitality for every wag, run, and fetch.





Helps support healthy muscles and vitality for every wag, run, and fetch. Naturally Occurring Omega 3 & 6 (recipe dependent)

Supports healthy skin and a soft, shiny coat.

The refreshed Applaws Taste Toppers range has begun rolling out in Pets at Home stores, with eye-catching new packaging designed to stand out both on shelf and online - so finding your dog's favourite topper is easier than ever. To learn more visit Applaws Taste Toppers | Natural Dog Food | Applaws

Applaws Taste Toppers was born in 2020 and is the home of adventurous minds, and even more adventurous appetites. Every Applaws Taste Toppers recipe is crafted to shake up mealtimes and get their tails wagging by offering a variety of dishes made only with natural ingredients and real meat or fish. There are no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives - just honest food, so your four-legged friend can lap up more from life.

Founded on the belief that what we feed our pets should be as real as the food we eat ourselves, Applaws Taste Toppers crafts recipes that keep dogs happy, healthy and racing to the bowl.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904650/Applaws_Taste_Toppers.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543157/Applaws_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mealtime-made-more-exciting-applaws-taste-toppers-launch-new-adventurous-look-same-natural-recipes-302696133.html