Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.02.2026 20:26 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HQSuite: SafetyHQ Releases Construction Safety Audit Checklist Article

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / SafetyHQ, a construction safety management app and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has published an article titled "What to Include in Your Safety Audit Checklist So You Pass Every Time" that explores how contractors can approach safety audits more deliberately and consistently.

The number of incidents occurring on construction sites is increasing year over year. Construction saw 1,075 deaths in 2023, the highest since 2011, with fall protection violations topping OSHA citations for the 14th consecutive year (Construction Dive, Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2024). As a result, OSHA enforcement is intensifying and audits are growing more rigorous.

The article outlines a practical framework contractors can use to build stronger audit programs and meet that demand head-on. Key elements include:

  • OSHA's "Fatal Four" focus: Address falls, struck-by, caught-in and electrocution hazards (56% of construction deaths in 2023) with daily inspections

  • Active hazard reporting culture: Enable workers to report near-misses safely via text hotlines or anonymous submissions

  • Digital documentation: Use time-stamped photos, e-signatures and action tracking to create an audit process

  • Unannounced emergency drills: Test evacuation routes, first aid access and communication systems to identify gaps before emergencies

  • Spot-check training verification: Quiz workers during site walks on safety requirements to confirm practical understanding beyond certification

Together, these capabilities help contractors reduce incident rates, strengthen OSHA compliance and build safety cultures where prevention takes priority.

The article also details how purpose-built safety apps, like SafetyHQ, make each of these elements easier to implement, track and maintain - replacing manual processes with real-time digital tools that keep crews safer and contractors audit-ready.

To explore the complete safety audit checklist, read the full resource here.

HQSuite

HQSuite is a platform of standalone construction management apps designed to keep your field and office cohesive. Among them is SafetyHQ, a comprehensive safety management app. For more information, visit https://www.myhqsuite.com/.

Foundation Software

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: HQSuite



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/safetyhqr-releases-construction-safety-audit-checklist-article-1139682

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.