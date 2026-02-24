HQSuite: SafetyHQ Releases Construction Safety Audit Checklist Article

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / SafetyHQ, a construction safety management app and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has published an article titled "What to Include in Your Safety Audit Checklist So You Pass Every Time" that explores how contractors can approach safety audits more deliberately and consistently.

The number of incidents occurring on construction sites is increasing year over year. Construction saw 1,075 deaths in 2023, the highest since 2011, with fall protection violations topping OSHA citations for the 14th consecutive year (Construction Dive, Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2024). As a result, OSHA enforcement is intensifying and audits are growing more rigorous.

The article outlines a practical framework contractors can use to build stronger audit programs and meet that demand head-on. Key elements include:

OSHA's "Fatal Four" focus : Address falls, struck-by, caught-in and electrocution hazards (56% of construction deaths in 2023) with daily inspections

Active hazard reporting culture : Enable workers to report near-misses safely via text hotlines or anonymous submissions

Digital documentation : Use time-stamped photos, e-signatures and action tracking to create an audit process

Unannounced emergency drills : Test evacuation routes, first aid access and communication systems to identify gaps before emergencies

Spot-check training verification: Quiz workers during site walks on safety requirements to confirm practical understanding beyond certification

Together, these capabilities help contractors reduce incident rates, strengthen OSHA compliance and build safety cultures where prevention takes priority.

The article also details how purpose-built safety apps, like SafetyHQ, make each of these elements easier to implement, track and maintain - replacing manual processes with real-time digital tools that keep crews safer and contractors audit-ready.

To explore the complete safety audit checklist, read the full resource here.

