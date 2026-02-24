King Palm // GoodTree Int.: King Palm and Hemp Living Expand THCA Pre-Roll Collaboration Following Successful Initial Launch

Four diamond-infused THCA strains now available, powered by Hemp Living premium hemp flower

RIVERSIDE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / King Palm, the original cordia leaf wrap brand known for its all-natural smoking innovations, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Hemp Living on a growing line of diamond-infused THCA pre-rolls, following strong early demand for the initial product launch.

The collaboration first debuted with two strains - Lambo (Sativa) and Gush Mintz (Indica) - which quickly gained traction with wholesalers, retailers, and adult consumers nationwide. Building on that success, King Palm and Hemp Living have expanded the lineup with two additional flavors: Candy Runtz (Hybrid) and Cadillac Rainbow (Indica).

Each product is powered by Hemp Living premium THCA hemp flower, delivering approximately 40% THCA while containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis, in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. All pre-rolls are packed fresh daily and feature clearly labeled packaged-on dates to ensure quality, consistency, and transparency at retail.

"Hemp Living's expertise as a licensed hemp processor allows us to move quickly without compromising quality or compliance," said a spokesperson for King Palm. "The success of Lambo and Gush Mintz made it clear that the market was ready for expansion, and Candy Runtz and Cadillac Rainbow let us grow the lineup while staying true to the King Palm experience."

King Palm THCA Pre-Roll Lineup

Lambo (Sativa) - Bright, energizing, and diamond infused

Gush Mintz (Indica) - Smooth, relaxing, and flavor-forward

Candy Runtz (Hybrid) - Sweet, balanced, and approachable

Cadillac Rainbow (Indica) - Rich, smooth, and deeply relaxing

All four SKUs are wrapped in King Palm's signature natural green leaf pre-rolls and infused with THCA diamonds, delivering a premium and consistent experience designed for adult consumers.

Hemp Living serves as the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of the King Palm THCA pre-roll line, overseeing sourcing, production, third-party testing, and distribution. As a licensed industrial hemp processor, Hemp Living ensures all products meet applicable federal guidelines and quality standards.

Retail and Wholesale Availability

The King Palm diamond-infused THCA pre-roll line is available to retail stores, wholesalers, and distributors nationwide, exclusively through Hemp Living Wholesale. Contact hemplivingwholesale.com to learn more about wholesale programs, state-by-state availability, and onboarding requirements. Wholesale pricing and availability may vary by state and region.

Consumers can purchase King Palm THCA pre-rolls at participating retail smoke shops nationwide or through hemplivingusa.com.

Availability may vary by location.

Retailer Call to Action

About King Palm

King Palm is a pioneering smoke-accessories brand best known for its proprietary cordia leaf wraps and commitment to clean, natural smoking alternatives. Free from tobacco, additives, and harsh chemicals, King Palm products are designed to elevate flavor, consistency, and quality for adult consumers worldwide.

Learn more at kingpalm.com .

About Hemp Living

Hemp Living is a licensed industrial hemp processor and one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of hemp-derived products in the United States. With a focus on compliance, transparency, and scalable production, Hemp Living partners with brands nationwide to bring premium, federally compliant hemp products to market.

Learn more at hemplivingusa.com .

Media Contact

Matt Fisher

King Palm

909-556-9036

matt@kingpalm.com

Brandon Puett

King Palm

brandon@kingpalm.com



SOURCE: King Palm // GoodTree Int.

