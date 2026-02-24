Velocity One Completes Acquisition of Kaney Aerospace

Acquisition strengthens Velocity One's position as a leading provider of highly engineered products to the aerospace and defense markets

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Velocity One, an aerospace and defense platform backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners, acquired Kaney Aerospace yesterday.

Headquartered in Rockford, Illinois, Kaney Aerospace specializes in electromechanical actuation, motion control, and advanced power solutions for aerospace and medical applications. Its products, including autopilot actuation systems, advanced and efficient electrical controls, and system integration and test, fly in commercial and defense platforms worldwide, with growing adoption in Advanced Air Mobility and autonomous vehicles. Kaney also operates an FAA Part 145 and EASA-certified repair station. The acquisition further strengthens Velocity One's portfolio of highly engineered products serving aerospace and defense customers.

"The addition of Kaney Aerospace marks an important step in our strategy to build Velocity One into a scaled, differentiated aerospace and defense platform," said John Borduin, CEO of Velocity One. "Kaney brings deep technical experience, longstanding customer relationships, and a strong track record in highly engineered actuation and power solutions. We are committed to preserving the strengths that have driven their success while providing them with the resources to grow. Together, we aim to expand capabilities, serve customers more broadly, and invest in the next phase of innovation."

"Velocity One's financial backing and leadership strengthen our ability to fund breakthrough R&D and advance higher-performance products that meet the evolving needs of aerospace and defense customers," said Jeffrey J. Kaney, Sr., CEO of Kaney Aerospace.

"Kaney Aerospace is a natural addition to the Velocity One platform, adding motion control and actuation capabilities that complement our existing portfolio," said Karan Talreja, Vice President of Charlesbank Capital Partners. "John and the Velocity One leadership team have built a strong foundation over the past year, and we're confident in their ability to drive meaningful growth across the combined business."

Since 2022, Velocity One has assembled a portfolio of specialized aerospace and defense companies, each with deep technical strength in mission-critical systems. Kaney Aerospace joins Cartridge Actuated Devices, a manufacturer of energetic devices; EMCORE Corporation, a developer of inertial navigation systems; and Aerosphere Power & Navigation, a provider of aircraft power electronics.

Advisors

RBC Capital Markets are acting as sellside financial advisors to Kaney Aerospace.

Foley & Lardner LLP is serving as legal counsel to Velocity One.

About Velocity One

Velocity One is an aerospace and defense platform uniting specialized companies in power systems, navigation, and precision-engineered components. Headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, Velocity One and its portfolio companies serve commercial aerospace, defense, and space customers worldwide. Learn more at www.velocity-one.com.

About Kaney Aerospace

Kaney is a leading innovator in aerospace technology, committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence in Flight Controls. With a team of industry experts, Kaney continues to shape the future of aerospace through cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to excellence. For further information about Kaney Aerospace, please visit https://kaney.com.

About Charlesbank

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $20 billion of assets under management as of 9/30/25. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials and technology & technology infrastructure. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through its complementary private equity and credit strategies, which collaborate closely to harness the firm's collective insights, resources and network. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

For Velocity One:

Julia McDowell

info@velocity-one.com

For Charlesbank:

Ryan FitzGibbon / Alexa Ottenstein / Peter Gavaris

Prosek Partners

pro-charlesbank@prosek.com

###

SOURCE: Velocity One

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/velocity-one-completes-acquisition-of-kaney-aerospace-1139541