Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - BTV - Business Television has officially reached its 400th episode, cementing its position as the longest-running independently produced business TV series in Canadian history, and one of the only independent business programs in North America - including the U.S. - to achieve this distinction.

The 400th episode marks a significant achievement in Canadian broadcasting and capital markets media.

For nearly three decades, BTV has reached 400 episodes and featured over 1,000 CEO interviews with emerging and established public companies listed on major exchanges including the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, NASDAQ, NYSE and CSE, - a rare achievement for an independent, investor-focused television program. The show airs across Canada on BNN Bloomberg, in the U.S. on FOX Business Network and BIZTV, and is distributed across digital and streaming platforms, giving investors direct access to management teams, market insights, and actionable investment opportunities

"It's been an incredible journey and I've very proud of the BTV team. For nearly three decades, we've had the privilege of interviewing CEOs across virtually every sector and filming in more than 20 countries, showcasing investment opportunities to our loyal viewers," said Taylor Thoen, CEO, Founder & Executive Producer, BTV - Business Television. "Our mission has always been clear: give investors meaningful access to companies - and give companies a powerful platform to tell their story."

The milestone 400th episode will air this Spring, featuring companies shaping today's market landscape and recognizing the entrepreneurs, executives, partners, and sponsors who have contributed to BTV's continued success. Companies interested in participating in this landmark broadcast can learn more here.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been on the air as the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused B2B TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including BNN Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

Source: BTV