Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Nuclea Energy Inc. ("Nuclea"), a Canadian advanced nuclear technology developer, is pleased to announce that it intends to partner with Stern Laboratories Inc. ("Stern Laboratories" or "Stern") in Hamilton, Ontario to support the development of its flagship Morpheus Micro Reactor.

Stern Laboratories Inc. is a well-known Canadian owned private corporation that conducts reliability and safety experiments for utilities, nuclear reactor and fuel vendors, government agencies and nuclear equipment suppliers. Stern laboratory specializes in the design and construction of complex experimental facilities and devices. They have proudly supported Ontario Power Generation, Bruce Power, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Global Nuclear Fuels and NuScale among many others.

Through the partnership, Stern Laboratories has committed to support the advancement of the Morpheus Micro Reactor through project management, design, execution and reporting for key experiments required to license the Morpheus reactor design.





"Partnering with Stern will ensure that Nuclea is supported by the best and most trusted experimental laboratory in Canada. We are thrilled to be leveraging Canadian talent to advance our novel reactor design," said Josef Freundorfer, CEO of Nuclea Energy.

"At Nuclea we are committed to unleashing the power of nuclear through our innovative micro reactor design. Stern's reputation and track record made them an essential partner for us," said Sagar Sanghera, Chairman & Co-Founder of Nuclea Energy Inc.

"Stern Laboratories is honoured that Nuclea chose Stern as a strategic and trusted Canadian partner to advance key aspects of its reactor design. We look forward to supporting Nuclea as they seek to unlock the full potential of nuclear energy in Canada. We are pleased to use our extensive facilities and experience to advance Canadian nuclear technology," said Gordon Hadaller, President, Stern Laboratories.

Nuclea looks forward to making additional announcements regarding its corporate growth and partnerships in the coming weeks.

About Nuclea Energy Inc.

Nuclea Energy Inc. is a Canadian advanced nuclear technology developer focused on the design and advancement of its flagship Morpheus Micro Reactor. With operations in Vancouver and Toronto, Nuclea is developing a compact lead cooled reactor optimized for remote, off-grid, mission-critical, and defense applications, including northern and Arctic environments.

