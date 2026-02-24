Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath") has entered into various marketing agreements, as described below, with arm's length parties who will undertake Investor Relations Activities, as such term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities, on behalf of the Company. The marketing agreements are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

O & M Partners LLC

The Company announces that it has entered into an agreement with O&M Partners, LLC ("O&M") pursuant to which O&M has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company, including a conducting a broadcasting campaign. The Company will pay O&M an aggregate amount of US$6,000 as consideration for the services for an initial term of 1 month.

O&M is based in New York, and its principal, David Mandy, will be responsible for all services provided to the Company. Neither O&M nor Mr. Mandy currently hold any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Torrey Hills Capital

The Company has entered into an agreement with Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("TH") pursuant to which TH has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company, including building and maintaining an investor audience for the Company via the distribution of news releases and Company updates. TH will also work to increase awareness of the Company through access to its established relationships with investment professionals including investment advisors, money managers, analysts and market makers. TH will also coordinate conference calls and schedule road show meetings for the Company. The Company will pay TH an aggregate fee of US$28,000 as consideration for its services, payable in equal monthly installments of US$7,000 for an initial term of 4 months beginning February 1, 2026. TH is an arm's length party with respect to the Company and does not currently have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

TH is a marketing firm specializing in emerging growth companies based in San Francisco. Cliff Mastricola will be responsible for all services provided by TH to the Company.

Kitco Media

The Company entered into an agreement with Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco"), dated February 19, 2026, pursuant to which Kitco has agreed to manage an advertising campaign for the Company, including conducting four video interviews with the Company's management and expanding the Company's market presence. The Company will pay Kitco an aggregate amount of US$18,900 as consideration for the services rendered over a 6 month term. Kitco is an arm's length party with respect to the Company and does not currently have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Kitco is a financial media company specializing in precious metals, commodities, and global economic news with offices in Montreal and Hong Kong.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has agreed to grant a total of 7,450,000 incentive options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company. These options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.10 per share for a period of (five) years from the date of grant.

The Company has also agreed to grant Feneck Consulting Group, LLC ("Feneck") 150,000 incentive options pursuant to the investor relations and communications services agreement among the Company and Feneck dated June 1, 2025. These options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. Under the Company's agreement with Feneck, Feneck may be entitled to receive stock options from time to time pursuant at the sole discretion of the Company. For more information on the Company's engagement of Feneck, please see the Company's news release dated June 26, 2025.

The above stock options are granted under the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver and critical metals which aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver and critical metal projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project. The Company has acquired the rights to a 100% interest in Berenguela through a binding agreement with SSR Mining and EMX Royalties. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. A current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate was published on December 4, 2025. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on the property was filed on January 16, 2026 and is available on SEDAR+.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project from Mandalay Resources; see Company news release dated August 11, 2022. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR+ and the Company's web page).

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta.

