Advanced Health Alliance Sponsors Undefeated Professional Boxer Shea Willcox in Sixth Pro Victory

MEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Advanced Health Alliance, the behavioral health network behind Advanced Therapy Center, Advanced Addiction Center, Arya Therapy Center, and the soon-to-open Arya Therapy NJ in Princeton, proudly sponsored undefeated professional boxer Shea Willcox at "Glove at First Fight" held at The Great American Beer Hall in Medford.

Willcox earned a unanimous decision victory over a seasoned opponent from Mexico, advancing his professional record to 6-0.

"It was a great night. I felt sharp and came out with the unanimous decision win," said Willcox. "The support leading up to the fight meant everything."

Raised in Everett, Massachusetts, Willcox was introduced to boxing at a young age by his father, who was also a fighter. He had his first bout at just 13 years old and went on to win the Open Class New England Golden Gloves Tournament in 2024 before turning professional later that year.

For Willcox, boxing has always represented more than competition.

"Boxing kept me on the right path," he shared. "I've lost family members to addiction. My father is 13 years sober from alcohol, and I'm two years sober myself."

Advanced Health Alliance selected the sponsorship as a reflection of its core values - discipline, accountability, resilience, and sustained personal growth. Across its affiliated centers, the organization provides outpatient mental health services and comprehensive addiction recovery treatment designed to help individuals build stability and long-term momentum.

The Alliance's network includes:

Advanced Therapy Center

Advanced Addiction Center

Arya Therapy Center

Arya Therapy NJ (opening soon in Princeton, NJ)

"Strength is built through consistency and commitment," said a representative of Advanced Health Alliance. "Shea's dedication to his craft and his commitment to sobriety reflect the same perseverance we encourage in the individuals and families we serve."

The sponsorship represents the organization's continued investment in community partnerships aligned with mental strength, recovery, and personal development.

As Willcox continues his professional career, Advanced Health Alliance remains focused on expanding access to high-quality behavioral healthcare services nationwide.

About Advanced Health Alliance

Advanced Health Alliance is a growing behavioral health network providing outpatient mental health treatment and addiction recovery services through its affiliated centers:

Advanced Therapy Center

Advanced Addiction Center

Arya Therapy Center

Arya Therapy NJ (opening soon in Princeton, New Jersey)

The organization is committed to delivering structured, individualized care designed to support long-term stability, growth, and personal accountability.

For more information, visit:

https://advancedtherapyma.com

https://advancedaddictioncenter.com

https://aryatherapycenter.com

https://aryatherapynj.com

Media Contact:

Joseph Simonelli

CEO

Advanced Health Alliance

781-679-5454

Rbruno@advancedtherapyma.com

SOURCE: Advanced Health Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/advanced-health-alliance-sponsors-undefeated-professional-boxer-shea-1140685