D. Boral Capital Acted as Lead Placement Agent to Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited in Connection with its ~$8,000,000 Follow-On Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / On February 11, 2026, Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:NCI) (the "Company" or "NCI"), a one-stop apparel solution services provider, announced the closing of its Follow-On Offering of 14,850,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $0.5454 per Class A ordinary share (the "Offering").

Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $8,000,000. The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the Offering for expanding its business and for general working capital.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the Lead Placement Agent for the Offering.

Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as U.S. legal counsel to the Company and Mclaughlin & Stern, LLP acted legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-288993) (the "Registration Statement"), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 9, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the Registration Statement. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150.

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no sale of these securities may be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited ("NCI") is a one-stop apparel solution services provider. It offers a full suite of services in the apparel supply chain, including market trend analysis, product design and development, raw material sourcing, production and quality control, and logistics management serving customers located in the European and North American markets. It also sells its own branded apparel products under the brand "Les100Ciels" through retail stores in the UK and UAE as well as the e-commerce platform, www.les100ciels.com.

NCI is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint by implementing various eco-friendly practices. It prioritizes recycling, clean processes, and traceable sourcing as part of its commitment to reducing environmental impact. Additionally, NCI actively seeks sustainable solutions throughout the garment production process, aiming to meet the needs of its customers in an environmentally responsible manner. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.neo-ig.com.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's Registration Statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-lead-placement-agent-to-neo-concept-intern-1140686