WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036
Tradegate
24.02.26 | 21:56
24,335 Euro
-0,16 % -0,040
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Wednesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

+1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

3126947

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Joan Tong, 863-640-0826

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

joan.tong@mosaicco.com

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4282

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



