Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Aquitaine Metals Corp. ("Aquitaine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to decrees published in the Journal Officiel de la République Française ("JORF") on February 20, 2026, its wholly owned French subsidiary, Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes ("CMA"), has been granted five-year extensions, and area expansions of exclusive exploration permits (Permis Exclusifs de Recherches de Mines; "PERMs") at the Limousin project in France ("Limousin Project"). The extensions were granted pursuant to orders dated February 16, 2026, issued by the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty.

Permit Extensions and Expansions

The Limousin Project is made up of the Douillac, Pierrepinet and Fayat exploration permits. The Douillac permit has been granted a five-year extension and area expansion and now covers approximately 298 km² across portions of the Dordogne and Haute-Vienne departments in Nouvelle-Aquitaine. The Pierrepinet permit has also been granted a five-year extension. Pierrepinet is located in the Haute-Vienne department and covers approximately 3 km² in an area of focused 20th century mining activity by the French company COGEMA. The Fayat exploration permit remains in good standing and is currently under review by the French government for a similar five-year extension. See Figure 1 .

The Company has committed to minimum exploration expenditures of €3.0 million (US$3.5 million) at Douillac and €2.0 million (US$2.4 million) at Pierrepinet over the renewed five-year term. To date, Aquitaine and CMA have met and exceeded the expenditure and work commitments associated with the Limousin exploration permits.

Chris Taylor, CEO of Aquitaine commented, "It is a privilege to participate, alongside the residents of Limousin and our French partners at CMA, in studying and reviving the mineral potential of this region which has such a rich mining history. Having spoken with many of COGEMA's former miners, geologists and engineers about their experiences and ideas, we look forward to studying and unlocking the precious and critical metal endowment of this area, while employing the best industry standards regarding environmental protections and respect of local land uses. After working alongside the French team for the past two years and listening to their goals and concerns, we are proud to potentially contribute to national independence in meeting urgent mineral needs and will continue to collaborate with local stakeholders in a transparent and responsible manner."

Figure 1: Limousin Project exploration permits





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11279/285092_679415c3043a7b5e_003full.jpg

Aquitaine at PDAC 2026

Aquitaine management are attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2026 Convention taking place March 1-4, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada. The Company is participating in three featured sessions at PDAC including:

France at PDAC 2026 - Mining Expertise, Innovation & Partnerships

Sunday, March 1 | 2:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. | Room: 205B

Hosted by the French Embassy in Canada and Business France, this session will focus on innovation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, France-Canada collaboration, critical minerals, and French mining expertise.

Aquitaine CEO Chris Taylor will participate as a panelist, providing a private-sector perspective on advancing exploration projects in France and contributing to cross-border collaboration between French and Canadian mining stakeholders.

The event forms part of the official French delegation programming at PDAC 2026, and Aquitaine is participating as a delegate within the "French Corner," organized by Business France.

Unlocking Europe's Mineral Raw Materials Potential - New Data, New Projects, New Opportunities

Sunday, March 1 | 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. | Room: 203B

Hosted by EuroGeoSurveys and the European Technology Platform on Sustainable Mineral Resources, this session will highlight European mineral raw materials projects and strategic opportunities.

Thomas Poirtrenaud, Vice President of Exploration, will deliver the country showcase presentation for France outlining exploration progress and geological potential within Aquitaine's permit areas.

France: A Mining Renaissance - Policy, Science & Project Delivery

Tuesday, March 3 | 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. | Room: 202D

Hosted by the Government of France, the French Geological Survey and Aquitaine, this session will examine regulatory modernization, scientific expertise, and industry participation in France's evolving mining framework.

Aquitaine CEO Chris Taylor will discuss the advancement of the Limousin project within France's regulatory environment.

For more information and to register for the events, visit the PDAC website: https://pdac.ca/convention-2026/attending-2026/schedule-at-a-glance-2026.

Aquitaine management will be available at the Investors Exchange in the Discovery Group booth (#2630) during the following dates and times:

Sunday, March 1 - 10:00am to 11:30am

Monday, March 2 - 2:30pm to 4:00pm

Tuesday, March 3 - 2:00pm to 3:30pm

Wednesday, March 4 - 9:00am to 10:30am

About Aquitaine Metals Corp.

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold and strategic metals exploration company focused on reviving world-class mining projects in France. Through its wholly owned French subsidiary, Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes (CMA), the Company is advancing the Limousin project in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, where a Phase 1 diamond drill program is underway to confirm historical datasets and test extensions of high-grade ore zones.

Aquitaine and CMA are committed to sustainable exploration that demonstrates responsible stewardship of the land, operational excellence and accountability.

Project information, work records, permitting timelines and environmental monitoring progress are available at CMA's website: minesarediennes.fr .

Aquitaine is a proud member of Discovery Group: discoverygroup.ca.

