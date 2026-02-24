American DeepTech Announces New Investment Focus on UAP Reverse Engineering Following Historic Federal Disclosure

Following accelerated commitments by the U.S. government toward Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) transparency, deep tech and AI investment firm American DeepTech today announced a major strategic initiative to fund, develop, and commercialize UAP-derived and UAP-inspired technologies.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Following accelerated commitments by the U.S. government toward Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) transparency, deep tech and AI investment firm American DeepTech today announced a major strategic initiative to fund, develop, and commercialize UAP-derived and UAP-inspired technologies.

Recent bipartisan transparency efforts, including President Trump directing the government to disclose UAP and alien information, ongoing Congressional hearings, and previous public confirmations regarding off-planet life by President Obama and President Trump's earlier remarks, the initial stages of government disclosure are definitively shifting toward actionable scientific and economic opportunities. With over 50% of the American public embracing the reality of these phenomena, American DeepTech is positioning private capital to lead the integration of these paradigm-shifting technologies into the commercial sector.

Historically, the study and reverse engineering of advanced, non-standard phenomena have been cited as formative to the development of critical modern industries, including semiconductors and lasers. Today, the commercialization of UAP technologies presents a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity spanning artificial intelligence, advanced propulsion, energy, quantum computation, and biotechnology.

"There is an unprecedented window for the United States to lead in UAP technologies, not just within the classified sector, but in the advancement of commercially visible innovations," said Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez at American DeepTech. "These technologies have the potential to radically improve life in the United States and around the globe. We are ready to build."

American DeepTech is actively partnering and collaborating with leading scientists, institutions, and entrepreneurs to gain overmatch and develop solutions across several critical verticals:

Next-Generation Energy: Developing cleaner, highly efficient power sources to create unprecedented global energy abundance.

Aerospace & Hypersonics: Engineering novel alternatives for rapid point-to-point travel and deep space exploration.

Agricultural & Biotechnology: Leveraging biological insights to increase agricultural yields and combat global food insecurity, as well as engage in bio research and development.

Defense & Resilience: Building non-disruptive security capabilities, including the ability to safely neutralize weapons and instantly restore critical grid infrastructure.

Advanced Materials and Metamaterials: Discovering and scaling radically different materials with novel properties, strengths, and industrial applications.

The team at American DeepTech brings decades of experience in UAP and adjacent deep-tech sectors. While serving in government, members of the firm's team also co-chaired the US Space Economy interagency (NSF, SBA, Space Force, NASA and entrepreneurs) with significant focus on UAP technologies and disclosure, fostering deep relationships with the innovators at the leading edge of this field.

Demonstrating the exceptional enthusiasm from innovators, American DeepTech has already secured commitments from business and scientific leaders across the fields of AI, energy, space technology, advanced materials, quantum, space technology, defense technology, and human resources.

"This shift in transparency will unleash extraordinary levels of creativity and innovation," the firm stated. "We want to thank all the pioneers who have contributed to the study of UAP technologies. We look forward to celebrating their work and backing the communities ready to contribute substantive value to the global economy."

ABOUT: American DeepTech: American DeepTech is a venture and infrastructure investment firm dedicated to scaling frontier technologies into foundational global assets. Bridging the gap between early-stage innovation and commercial infrastructure, the firm targets high-impact sectors including artificial intelligence, advanced energy, space, quantum and biotech. The American DeepTech leadership team brings decades of prior institutional experience, having previously backed and built companies from the ground up that have reached tens of billions of dollars in total valuation. Members of the team have also provided strategic guidance and advanced scientific leadership and to some of the world's most complex and valuable infrastructure, including the International Space Station and enterprise platforms operating at the trillion-dollar market scale. From the firm's inception, American DeepTech has openly supported the disclosure of advanced technologies and the immense commercial potential of UAP.

American Deep Tech's founder, Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez, has served as a panelist in recent UAP hearings on Capitol Hill.

