Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.02.2026 23:02 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American DeepTech Announces New Investment Focus on UAP Reverse Engineering Following Historic Federal Disclosure

Following accelerated commitments by the U.S. government toward Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) transparency, deep tech and AI investment firm American DeepTech today announced a major strategic initiative to fund, develop, and commercialize UAP-derived and UAP-inspired technologies.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Following accelerated commitments by the U.S. government toward Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) transparency, deep tech and AI investment firm American DeepTech today announced a major strategic initiative to fund, develop, and commercialize UAP-derived and UAP-inspired technologies.

Recent bipartisan transparency efforts, including President Trump directing the government to disclose UAP and alien information, ongoing Congressional hearings, and previous public confirmations regarding off-planet life by President Obama and President Trump's earlier remarks, the initial stages of government disclosure are definitively shifting toward actionable scientific and economic opportunities. With over 50% of the American public embracing the reality of these phenomena, American DeepTech is positioning private capital to lead the integration of these paradigm-shifting technologies into the commercial sector.

Historically, the study and reverse engineering of advanced, non-standard phenomena have been cited as formative to the development of critical modern industries, including semiconductors and lasers. Today, the commercialization of UAP technologies presents a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity spanning artificial intelligence, advanced propulsion, energy, quantum computation, and biotechnology.

"There is an unprecedented window for the United States to lead in UAP technologies, not just within the classified sector, but in the advancement of commercially visible innovations," said Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez at American DeepTech. "These technologies have the potential to radically improve life in the United States and around the globe. We are ready to build."

American DeepTech is actively partnering and collaborating with leading scientists, institutions, and entrepreneurs to gain overmatch and develop solutions across several critical verticals:

Next-Generation Energy: Developing cleaner, highly efficient power sources to create unprecedented global energy abundance.

Aerospace & Hypersonics: Engineering novel alternatives for rapid point-to-point travel and deep space exploration.

Agricultural & Biotechnology: Leveraging biological insights to increase agricultural yields and combat global food insecurity, as well as engage in bio research and development.

Defense & Resilience: Building non-disruptive security capabilities, including the ability to safely neutralize weapons and instantly restore critical grid infrastructure.

Advanced Materials and Metamaterials: Discovering and scaling radically different materials with novel properties, strengths, and industrial applications.

The team at American DeepTech brings decades of experience in UAP and adjacent deep-tech sectors. While serving in government, members of the firm's team also co-chaired the US Space Economy interagency (NSF, SBA, Space Force, NASA and entrepreneurs) with significant focus on UAP technologies and disclosure, fostering deep relationships with the innovators at the leading edge of this field.

Demonstrating the exceptional enthusiasm from innovators, American DeepTech has already secured commitments from business and scientific leaders across the fields of AI, energy, space technology, advanced materials, quantum, space technology, defense technology, and human resources.

"This shift in transparency will unleash extraordinary levels of creativity and innovation," the firm stated. "We want to thank all the pioneers who have contributed to the study of UAP technologies. We look forward to celebrating their work and backing the communities ready to contribute substantive value to the global economy."

ABOUT:

American DeepTech: American DeepTech is a venture and infrastructure investment firm dedicated to scaling frontier technologies into foundational global assets. Bridging the gap between early-stage innovation and commercial infrastructure, the firm targets high-impact sectors including artificial intelligence, advanced energy, space, quantum and biotech. The American DeepTech leadership team brings decades of prior institutional experience, having previously backed and built companies from the ground up that have reached tens of billions of dollars in total valuation. Members of the team have also provided strategic guidance and advanced scientific leadership and to some of the world's most complex and valuable infrastructure, including the International Space Station and enterprise platforms operating at the trillion-dollar market scale. From the firm's inception, American DeepTech has openly supported the disclosure of advanced technologies and the immense commercial potential of UAP.

American Deep Tech's founder, Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez, has served as a panelist in recent UAP hearings on Capitol Hill.

She is available for print, podcast and TV interviews. See clips here.

CONTACT:

Kathleen Foster/Foster Presence PR
+19176672378
kathleen@kathleenaldworthfoster.com

SOURCE: American DeepTech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/american-deeptech-announces-new-investment-focus-on-uap-reverse-engineering-f-1140683

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.