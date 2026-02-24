DJ 2CRSi SA: Following Successful Fluid Qualification Chemours & 2CRSi Join Forces to Accelerate Deployment of Two-Phase Liquid Cooling for High-Density Servers.

Press Release Following Successful Fluid Qualification Chemours & 2CRSi Join Forces to Accelerate Deployment of Two-Phase Liquid Cooling for High-Density Servers & IT Equipment Successful qualification of Opteon fluid in 2CRSi server sparks broader collaboration to drive innovation in new and existing technologies across respective portfolios Wilmington, Del. (USA) and Strasbourg (France), February 24, 2026 - The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company, and 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a pioneer in high-performance, eco-responsible server technology, today announced a Joint Development Agreement (JDA)[1] following the successful qualification of Chemours' Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid in current-generation 2CRSi servers. This milestone sets the stage for accelerating the development and deployment of advanced two-phase cooling technologies-including direct-to-chip and immersion systems-for high-density IT infrastructure, supporting the AI boom and next-generation chips. Building on this qualification success, the partnership will combine Chemours' advanced thermal management expertise and 2CRSi's server design leadership to deliver substantial end-user and environmental benefits, meeting near- and long-term data center and IT cooling demands. "At Chemours, we firmly believe two-phase liquid cooling is the key to unlocking the next generation of high-performance computing, and we're thrilled to partner with 2CRSi to meet the unprecedented demands of AI and advanced IT workloads-while dramatically reducing energy and water consumption," said Nathan Blom, Vice President of Liquid Cooling at Chemours. "This partnership will not only deliver innovative cooling solutions; it will empower customers to future-proof their infrastructure and accelerate the transition to more efficient, resilient digital ecosystems." Chemours' Opteon two-phase liquid cooling solutions can deliver up to a 90% reduction in data center cooling energy compared to traditional air cooling, a power usage effectiveness (PUE) approaching 1, dramatic reductions in water consumption, and a circular solution through fluid recovery and reuse. Additionally, accelerated life cycle testing confirms compatibility with industry-standard IT components. These environmental and operational advantages align with 2CRSi's commitment to decarbonizing digital infrastructure. Leveraging Chemours' next-generation fluids, 2CRSi has successfully commercialized ultra-high-density servers-such as the Atlas 1.8GG 2PIC model-housing 8 NVIDIA H200 GPUs in a 1U format, a technical achievement enabled by two-phase cooling. "2CRSi has always been a pioneer in server cooling. As the industry embraces liquid cooling, we are proud to collaborate with Chemours to deliver some of the most efficient and innovative solutions available today," said Alain Wilmouth, CEO at 2CRSi. "This partnership reflects a shared vision to address the surging energy demands of AI and GPU-accelerated computing. Together, Chemours and 2CRSi are paving the way for compact, energy-efficient edge data centers capable of powering low-latency applications such as autonomous vehicles, 5G/6G networks, and intelligent embedded systems." The companies will focus on pushing technological boundaries to deliver efficient, high-density servers for AI and HPC, targeting advanced formats like 15 kW, 1U servers powered by Nvidia GPUs. About The Chemours Company The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses -Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials - we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon, Freon, Ti-Pure, Nafion, Teflon, Viton, and Krytox. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 6,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,500 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, new product development, expected contributions to advancing the data center energy efficiency, addressing new innovative markets, such as AI, improving sustainability, circularity, decreasing environmental footprint, plans to continue investment in research and development, advancements in liquid cooling technology, partnerships in the liquid cooling and data center industry, and development agreements with partners all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Matters outside our control, including general economic conditions, geopolitical conditions and global health events, and changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, have affected or may affect our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains such as through strikes, labor disruptions or other events, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products or increase raw material, energy or other input costs, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. Chemours Contacts INVESTORS Brandon Ontjes Vice President, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations +1.302.773.3300 investor@chemours.com NEWS MEDIA Cassie Olszewski Media Relations & Reputation Leader +1.302.219.7140 media@chemours.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay LLOBERA Press Relations Financial communication Director France presse@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com press@2crsi.com 06 85 36 85 11 06 37 83 33 19 03 68 41 10 70

[1] This agreement formalizes an in-depth technological collaboration between the two companies, following several years of successful testing conducted on 2CRSi's Atlantis and Octopus servers with the Opteon 2P50 fluid developed by Chemours.

