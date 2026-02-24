Anzeige
2CRSi SA: Following Successful Fluid Qualification Chemours & 2CRSi Join Forces to Accelerate Deployment of Two-Phase Liquid Cooling for High-Density Servers. -2-

DJ 2CRSi SA: Following Successful Fluid Qualification Chemours & 2CRSi Join Forces to Accelerate Deployment of Two-Phase Liquid Cooling for High-Density Servers. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Following Successful Fluid Qualification Chemours & 2CRSi Join Forces to Accelerate Deployment of Two-Phase 
Liquid Cooling for High-Density Servers. 
24-Feb-2026 / 22:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 

Following Successful Fluid Qualification Chemours & 2CRSi Join Forces to Accelerate Deployment of Two-Phase Liquid 
Cooling for High-Density Servers & IT Equipment 
 
Successful qualification of Opteon fluid in 2CRSi server sparks broader collaboration to drive innovation in new and 
existing technologies across respective portfolios 

Wilmington, Del. (USA) and Strasbourg (France), February 24, 2026 - The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry 
company, and 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a pioneer in high-performance, eco-responsible server technology, today 
announced a Joint Development Agreement (JDA)[1] following the successful qualification of Chemours' Opteon two-phase 
immersion cooling fluid in current-generation 2CRSi servers. This milestone sets the stage for accelerating the 
development and deployment of advanced two-phase cooling technologies-including direct-to-chip and immersion 
systems-for high-density IT infrastructure, supporting the AI boom and next-generation chips. 

Building on this qualification success, the partnership will combine Chemours' advanced thermal management expertise 
and 2CRSi's server design leadership to deliver substantial end-user and environmental benefits, meeting near- and 
long-term data center and IT cooling demands. 

"At Chemours, we firmly believe two-phase liquid cooling is the key to unlocking the next generation of 
high-performance computing, and we're thrilled to partner with 2CRSi to meet the unprecedented demands of AI and 
advanced IT workloads-while dramatically reducing energy and water consumption," said Nathan Blom, Vice President of 
Liquid Cooling at Chemours. "This partnership will not only deliver innovative cooling solutions; it will empower 
customers to future-proof their infrastructure and accelerate the transition to more efficient, resilient digital 
ecosystems." 

Chemours' Opteon two-phase liquid cooling solutions can deliver up to a 90% reduction in data center cooling energy 
compared to traditional air cooling, a power usage effectiveness (PUE) approaching 1, dramatic reductions in water 
consumption, and a circular solution through fluid recovery and reuse. Additionally, accelerated life cycle testing 
confirms compatibility with industry-standard IT components. 

These environmental and operational advantages align with 2CRSi's commitment to decarbonizing digital infrastructure. 
Leveraging Chemours' next-generation fluids, 2CRSi has successfully commercialized ultra-high-density servers-such as 
the Atlas 1.8GG 2PIC model-housing 8 NVIDIA H200 GPUs in a 1U format, a technical achievement enabled by two-phase 
cooling. 

"2CRSi has always been a pioneer in server cooling. As the industry embraces liquid cooling, we are proud to 
collaborate with Chemours to deliver some of the most efficient and innovative solutions available today," said Alain 
Wilmouth, CEO at 2CRSi. "This partnership reflects a shared vision to address the surging energy demands of AI and 
GPU-accelerated computing. Together, Chemours and 2CRSi are paving the way for compact, energy-efficient edge data 
centers capable of powering low-latency applications such as autonomous vehicles, 5G/6G networks, and intelligent 
embedded systems." 

The companies will focus on pushing technological boundaries to deliver efficient, high-density servers for AI and HPC, 
targeting advanced formats like 15 kW, 1U servers powered by Nvidia GPUs. 

About The Chemours Company 
 
The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for 
markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced 
electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses -Thermal & Specialized Solutions, 
Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials - we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based 
innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as 
Opteon, Freon, Ti-Pure, Nafion, Teflon, Viton, and Krytox. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on 
the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 6,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves 
approximately 2,500 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on  
LinkedIn. 

About 2CRSi 
 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 
 
2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred 
to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
For more information: www.2crsi.com 
 
Forward-Looking Statements  
 
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking 
statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that 
does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," 
"estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," 
which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other 
things,  new product development, expected contributions to advancing the data center energy efficiency, addressing new 
innovative markets, such as AI, improving sustainability, circularity, decreasing environmental footprint, plans to 
continue investment in research and development, advancements in liquid cooling technology, partnerships in the liquid 
cooling and data center industry, and development agreements with partners all of which are subject to substantial 
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such 
statements.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks 
and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Matters outside our control, including general economic 
conditions, geopolitical conditions and global health events, and changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or 
other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, have affected or may affect our business and 
operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions 
in our supply chains such as through strikes, labor disruptions or other events, adversely affect our business 
partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products or increase raw material, energy or other input costs, 
adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may 
be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently 
expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include 
the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 
including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Chemours assumes no obligation to 
revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. 

Chemours Contacts 
 
INVESTORS 
Brandon Ontjes 
Vice President, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations 
+1.302.773.3300 
investor@chemours.com 

NEWS MEDIA 
Cassie Olszewski 
Media Relations & Reputation Leader 
+1.302.219.7140 
media@chemours.com  

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi      Seitosei.Actifin 
                                           Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe  Foucauld Charavay 
LLOBERA 
                                             Press Relations 
 
        Financial communication 
Director France 
                                             presse@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
        foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
press@2crsi.com 
                                             06 85 36 85 11 
 
        06 37 83 33 19 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] This agreement formalizes an in-depth technological collaboration between the two companies, following several years of successful testing conducted on 2CRSi's Atlantis and Octopus servers with the Opteon 2P50 fluid developed by Chemours.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2026 16:45 ET (21:45 GMT)

DJ 2CRSi SA: Following Successful Fluid Qualification Chemours & 2CRSi Join Forces to Accelerate Deployment of Two-Phase Liquid Cooling for High-Density Servers. -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Chemours and 2CRSi join forces to accelerate deployment of two-phase liquid cooling 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2280950 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2280950 24-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2280950&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2026 16:45 ET (21:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
