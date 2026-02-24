KMT-Hansa Corp.: KMT-Hansa Announces Change Of Auditor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / KMT-Hansa Corp. (the "Corporation") announces that it has changed its auditors from Buckley Dodds CPA, (the "Former Auditors") to Lixin & Ethos CPAs LLP, (the "Successor Auditors").

Effective January 1, 2026, the Former Auditors merged with Davidson & Company LLP. Consequently, the Corporation transitioned its auditor from Davidson & Company LLP to the Successor Auditors as of February 19, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). The board of directors appointed the Successor Auditors to serve as the Corporation's auditor from February 19, 2026, until the next Annual General Meeting.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the most recently completed fiscal year (June 30, 2025) or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued preceding the date of the Former Auditor's resignation. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Corporation and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditors and the Successor Auditors, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and has been filed on SEDAR+.

For further information please contact:

Donald Wu

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@kmt-hansa.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and forward-looking statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE: KMT-Hansa Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kmt-hansa-announces-change-of-auditor-1140745