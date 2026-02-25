Nepra Foods Announces Closing of Debt Conversion

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), announces that the Company has closed the previously announced debt conversion transaction with William Hogan (the "Lender"), pursuant to which it converted an aggregate of USD$487,849.10 in outstanding debt obligations for 6,969,273 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Conversion Transaction"). For further details on the Conversion Transaction, see the Company's news release dated February 11, 2026.

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Conversion Transaction are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Conversion Transaction have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as those terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Any Common Shares offered and sold in the United States shall be issued as "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144(a)(3) under the U.S. Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Lender is an insider of the Company by virtue of being a director, the Chief Executive Officer, and its largest shareholder. Accordingly, the Conversion Transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement set out in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 on the basis that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on any of the prescribed exchanges set out therein. The Company is relying on the exemption from the minority approval requirement set out in section 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101. Each of the "independent directors" of the Company (as determined in accordance with MI 61-101) in respect of the Conversion Transaction unanimously determined that the Company is in serious financial difficulty, that the Conversion Transaction is designed to improve the financial position of the Company, and that the terms of the Conversion Transaction are reasonable in the circumstances of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the expected closing of the Conversion Transaction as the structure of the transaction had not been confirmed at that time.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a specialty food company focused on innovative and proprietary allergen and gluten-free food ingredient technologies. The company supports food manufacturers globally with formulations, ingredients, and technical support to produce the next generation of healthy, nutritious foods. For more information on the company, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

William Hogan, CEO

Email: contact@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

