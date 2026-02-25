Langley, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Newterra Resources Inc. (CSE: NT) ("Newterra Resources" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's press release of February 17, 2026, the Company has now issued 300,000 shares to the vendors of the Ferdinand Gold property, as partial consideration for the optioned purchase of the Ferdinand Gold property. These shares are subject to a hold period expiring June 25, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

About Newterra Resources

Newterra is a gold and silver exploration company lead by experienced management with a track record of discovery.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Iron Horse Project located near Kelowna, in the Province of British Columbia.

The Company also has an optioned interest for 100% of the Ferdinand Gold property located within the Red Lake Mining District in the Province of Ontario.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Darren Blaney"

Darren Blaney

CEO, President and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285094

Source: Newterra Resources Inc.