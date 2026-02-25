Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
25.02.2026 00:50 Uhr
GVA Management: GVA Files Rule 202 Petition Against Bryan Kastleman Over Alleged Defamation, Business Interference

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / GVA Property Management, an Austin-based multifamily real estate investment and operating company, today announced that it has filed a Rule 202 petition seeking pre-suit discovery concerning former investor Bryan Kastleman and associated parties. A police investigation into ongoing harassment and intimidation tactics is also underway, with GVA alleging Kastleman's involvement.

Background

According to the petition, Kastleman invested in several GVA-managed properties that ultimately failed to produce the returns he had expected. Many of the properties then managed by GVA faced systemic challenges brought on by unprecedented inflation and sharp interest rate hikes. GVA asserts that, despite these challenges, the company continued to operate transparently in accordance with governing agreements and industry norms.

Lawful process, not public defamation

"Speculative investments are uncertain by nature, and nearly all of our investors take as much responsibility for the risk they assume as we take for handling their funds with transparency and candor," said Alan Stalcup, founder and CEO of GVA. "Still, we believe anyone has the right to resolve their concerns through lawful process - not public defamation."

GVA's Rule 202 Petition

GVA has filed a petition under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 202 regarding the alleged conduct of Kastleman and his associates. A Rule 202 petition is a procedural mechanism that allows a party to obtain limited discovery before filing a lawsuit in order to investigate potential claims and preserve relevant evidence.

The petition outlines five potential claims, which include defamation, business disparagement, tortious interference with existing contracts, tortious interference with prospective business relationships, and civil conspiracy. The requested discovery is meant to determine the full scope of the alleged conduct and resulting damages.

About GVA Property Management

GVA is a commercial real estate operator and investor specializing in multifamily apartment communities across the Southeastern United States and Texas markets. GVA was founded with a mission to make a positive impact on communities, deliver strong returns for investors, and provide exceptional career opportunities for employees.

Contact:

Michael Oberrender
512.497.0797
moberrender@gvamgt.com

SOURCE: GVA Management



