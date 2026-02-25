Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Wax Market Volume to Reach 5.4 Million Tons by 2031 as APAC Accounts for Over 45% Market Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the global wax market is projected to grow from about 4.72 million tons in 2026 to nearly 5.4 million tons by 2031, advancing at a 2.74% CAGR. Expansion is supported by Asia-Pacific's strong manufacturing base, rising demand for premium candles in North America, and clean-label product shifts across Europe.

Cost advantages from integrated refiners and innovation in low-carbon Fischer-Tropsch waxes are shaping competition. Market dynamics are also influenced by the U.S. ethane-cracker expansion, EU PAH regulations favoring high-purity grades, and emerging applications such as lithium-ion battery separators and bio-based FT waxes derived from captured CO2.

Wax Market Emerging Trends & Developments

Premium Candle and Wellness Trends Sustaining Paraffin Demand: Rising consumer interest in premium and wellness-oriented candles continues to support paraffin consumption worldwide. High-performance grades are favored for cleaner burns and stronger fragrance delivery, while affordability compared to natural waxes preserves their mass-market appeal. At the same time, tighter product safety testing and demand for specialty variants, such as microcrystalline waxes, are shaping supplier strategies and product development.

Asia-Pacific E-commerce Growth Supporting Hot-Melt Packaging and FT Wax Demand: Wax demand in Asia-Pacific is rising alongside rapid industrialization and e-commerce expansion. China's paraffin exports reached 70,800 tons in May 2025, highlighting strong packaging-sector demand. Sasol launched SASOLWAX LC100 with a 35% lower carbon footprint for premium packaging, while Clariant introduced bio-based Ceridust 1310 to enhance ink performance with improved sustainability. In the absence of strict wax-specific regulations, ISO certification and carbon reporting are increasingly influencing supplier selection.

Wax Industry Segmentation Insights

By Type Paraffin and Mineral Wax Synthetic Wax Natural Wax



By Application Candle Making Packaging Cosmetics Adhesives Rubber Other Applications



By Grade Food Grade Industrial Grade Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Grade



By Form Solid Powdered Emulsions and Liquids



By Geography Asia-Pacific North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/wax-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific: Production Strength and Rising Domestic Demand

Asia-Pacific remains the largest consumer of wax globally, supported by China's strong production base and expanding e-commerce packaging demand. High operating rates at major Chinese facilities reflect stable supply conditions. India is gradually strengthening its domestic candle and cosmetics manufacturing, though it still depends on imported slack wax from neighboring regions.

North America: Shale Advantage and Expanding Downstream Use

North America enjoys a feedstock advantage driven by shale gas, which keeps polyethylene wax cost competitive. Demand is reinforced by premium candle trends and growth in private-label packaging, while Mexico continues to develop as a cost-efficient processing hub serving U.S. automotive and online retail supply chains. Ongoing petrochemical expansions are expected to sustain the region's structural cost benefits.

Explore Competitive Landscape Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/wax-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Wax Industry Companies:

BASF SE

BP p.l.c.

Calumet, Inc.

CALWAX

China Petrochemical Corporation

CLARIANT

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

H&R GROUP

Honeywell International Inc.

Ilumina Wax d.o.o.

Koster Keunen

Moeve

NIPPON SEIRO CO., LTD.

Petrobras

Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.

Sasol Ltd.

Shell plc

Strahl & Pitsch LLC

The International Group, Inc.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

White Spirit Market Size : The report categorizes the industry by grade (low-, regular-, and high-flash), application including paint thinners, cleaning and degreasing agents, fuel, disinfectants, and others, and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

Exxon Mobil Corporation, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Neste, TotalEnergies, Shell plc are the major companies operating in this market

Read more about companies active in white spirit industry: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/white-spirit-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Acetic Acid Market Share : The report is segmented by derivative (vinyl acetate monomer, purified terephthalic acid, and more), production route (methanol carbonylation, acetaldehyde oxidation, and more), application (adhesives, paints and coatings, plastics and polymers, and more), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle-East and Africa).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.?

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.?

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/5821160/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wax-market-volume-to-reach-5-4-million-tons-by-2031-as-apac-accounts-for-over-45-market-share-in-2025--reports-mordor-intelligence-302695942.html