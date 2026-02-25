Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - SilverWater Plumbing, a multi-award-winning family-run business, has officially announced a major operational expansion. Effective immediately, the company is extending its comprehensive maintenance services to cover the entire metropolitan region, cementing its position as a leading plumbing company in Sydney. This strategic move ensures that homeowners and businesses from the Northern Beaches to the Sutherland Shire, and from the Eastern Suburbs out to Penrith, now have direct access to one of the city's most trusted trade teams.

An assessment on a heat pump hotwater system from SilverWater Plumbing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11217/284852_d3c656da348058db_001full.jpg

For years, SilverWater Plumbing has built an impeccable reputation based on honest, family-oriented values and technical precision. With this expansion, the company aims to bridge the gap in the market for reliable, 24/7 emergency plumbing across the wider city, bringing a "local plumber" feel to a metropolitan scale.

75 Years of Experience Meets Modern Reach

The expansion is backed by a formidable foundation of expertise. SilverWater Plumbing boasts a team with over 75 years of combined experience in the trade. This depth of knowledge allows them to handle complex residential and commercial challenges that less experienced providers might struggle to diagnose.

"We are thrilled to bring the SilverWater Plumbing standard to every corner of Sydney," says Kameron Khan, Director of SilverWater Plumbing. "We are a family-run business, and we treat every home we enter with the same care we would our own. Whether it's a blocked drain in Bondi or a gas fitting job in Blacktown, our customers get the benefit of decades of collective experience. We aren't just expanding our map; we are expanding our promise of quality."

High-Tech Solutions for Every Suburb

SilverWater Plumbing is distinguishing itself in the expanded market through its adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. The company's fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art high-pressure water jetters and CCTV drain cameras. This technology allows technicians to pinpoint the exact location of underground blockages or pipe damage without unnecessary digging or guesswork.

By utilizing these tools, SilverWater Plumbing can offer efficient, non-invasive solutions like pipe relining-a service now available to the entire Sydney metro area. This technique allows damaged pipes to be repaired from the inside, saving homeowners thousands of dollars in landscaping and driveway restoration costs.

Comprehensive Services: From Taps to Electrical

The expansion brings a holistic suite of services to a broader client base. SilverWater Plumbing is not limited to simple tap repairs; they offer a "one-stop" solution for property maintenance. Their expertise spans:

Hot Water Systems : Installation and replacement of gas, electric, and solar units.

: Installation and replacement of gas, electric, and solar units. Gas Fitting : Safe detection of leaks and installation of gas appliances.

: Safe detection of leaks and installation of gas appliances. Blocked Drains : Rapid clearing using jet blasting technology.

: Rapid clearing using jet blasting technology. Toilet and Tap Repairs : Fixing leaks that drive up water bills.

: Fixing leaks that drive up water bills. Electrical Services: A unique value-add that allows the team to handle integrated tasks, such as electric hot water repairs, without the customer needing to hire a separate sparky.

Transparent Pricing and Verified Trust

In an industry often criticized for hidden costs, SilverWater Plumbing has built its expansion model on transparent, upfront pricing. Customers in the new service areas will receive clear quotes before work begins, eliminating the stress of "bill shock."

This commitment to integrity is reflected in the company's celebrated track record. SilverWater Plumbing has earned positive reviews across various platforms and has received multiple awards for service excellence.

24/7 Emergency Availability

Recognizing that plumbing disasters rarely adhere to business hours, the expansion includes full 24/7 emergency service coverage across Sydney. Whether it is a burst pipe at midnight or a cold shower on a Sunday morning, the SilverWater team is mobilized to respond rapidly, ensuring that help is never too far away, regardless of the suburb.

About SilverWater Plumbing

SilverWater Plumbing is a premier, family-run plumbing service based in Sydney, NSW. With over 75 years of combined experience, they provide high-quality residential and commercial maintenance, including pipe relining, gas fitting, and hot water solutions. They are committed to customer satisfaction through honesty, advanced technology, and 24/7 availability.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284852

Source: Search Jam