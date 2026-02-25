Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Visit Southern Innovation at Booth #1345 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Southern Innovation

Stop Drilling Blind. Start Making Decisions in Real Time. Australia's Southern Innovation will showcase its revolutionary mining products at PDAC 2026 including its breakthrough DrillScan solution, offering mining companies the ability to monitor what they're drilling in real time on-site and remotely - eliminating the costly wait for laboratory assays and transforming exploration and grade control programs. DrillScan is the only drill-rig mounted instrument that distinguishes ore from waste instantly during RC drilling, using proprietary X-ray transmission spectroscopy (XRTS) to analyse 100% of drill cuttings at 20 measurements per second with 1mm spatial resolution. Accelerate your discoveries and reduce dilution. "Every metre of drilling becomes a characterized geological dataset the moment it comes out of the ground".

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Source: Newsfile Partner Event