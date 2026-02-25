Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
25.02.2026 05:06 Uhr
YVL Capital Partners Officially Launches in Dubai Following Strong Pre-Launch Momentum Across MENA and Global Tech Hubs

Global ecosystem alliances position YVL as an AI-native venture platform launching category-defining companies from the UAE to the world

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YVL Capital Partners, an AI-native venture capital firm and studio, today announced its official launch following a series of high-profile ecosystem partnerships and international engagements across the Middle East and global innovation hubs. YVL operates a hybrid venture fund and studio model, combining early-stage investment with hands-on venture building and shared AI-native execution infrastructure. The firm focuses on pre-seed to Series A companies across AI-enabled infrastructure, autonomous systems, and mission-critical industries.

"YVL Capital Partners was built on the belief that early-stage founders need more than capital - they need execution, operators, and infrastructure from day one," said Matthew Buckingham, CEO & Managing Partner of YVL Capital Partners. "What we've achieved before our official launch reflects the kind of hands-on, ecosystem-driven platform we are building."

Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem Engagement

YVL established early momentum through strategic collaborations and on-the-ground participation at major global and regional innovation events, underscoring its ambition to build and back AI-native, operator-led companies across MENA and beyond.

  • Ignyte by DIFC, The global start-up ecosystem, established a new collaboration with YVL on 19 January during Ignyte Demo Day. Building on that engagement, YVL hosted a full-day mentorship and training programme and will continue working with Ignyte on additional founder-focused initiatives in the months ahead, to develop the next generation of UAE start-ups and leaders, directly supporting the nation's vision of building a knowledge-based economy and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.
  • World Economic Forum: YVL's founders made an on-site impact in Davos, engaging with global investors, operators, and policymakers to position MENA-based AI ventures within the international innovation ecosystem.
  • STEP Dubai: YVL showcased its vision at one of MENA's largest tech and start-up festivals, where the team engaged with founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders.
  • Regional Hyperscaler Partnership: YVL has entered into an agreement with a leading regional hyperscale cloud provider to anchor our UAE venture studio, including a minimum $100,000 allocation in cloud credits to support each studio company's core infrastructure and AI-ready workloads. This partnership is designed to give portfolio and studio ventures access to enterprise-grade cloud tooling, scalable compute, and technical enablement from day one.

AI-Native Execution Through a 24/7 AI Workforce

At the core of YVL's model is an AI-native operating layer powered by Nexa Staff, which provides portfolio and studio companies with access to a 24/7 AI workforce supporting growth, operations, and product development.

This shared execution infrastructure allows YVL-backed companies to operate with the output of significantly larger teams while reducing early-stage operational burn by 40-50%, extending runway and accelerating time-to-market.

Click here for to download high resolution images

About YVL Capital Partners

YVL Capital Partners is an AI-native venture capital firm and studio focused on building and backing early-stage, operator-led companies. By combining capital, hands-on operators, and a shared AI operating system, YVL helps founders build faster, more capital-efficient businesses with global ambition. Headquartered in Dubai, YVL operates across MENA, Europe, and North America, leveraging the region's growing role as a global hub for AI innovation.

For more information, visit www.yvlcapital.com

Media Contact: Cristelle Basmaji, YVL Capital Partners, press@yvlcapital.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yvl-capital-partners-officially-launches-in-dubai-following-strong-pre-launch-momentum-across-mena-and-global-tech-hubs-302696398.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
