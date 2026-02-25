Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 06:06 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.: Polyplastics Develops New PLASTRON(R) LFT Grades with Post-consumer Recycled Content

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering thermoplastics, has announced the development of new PLASTRON(R) long-fiber thermoplastic (LFT) grades made of post-consumer recycled (PCR) polypropylene (PP) content. The two new developmental grades, which deliver mechanical properties equivalent to virgin material products, are undergoing sample production and evaluation.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202602184262/_prw_PI1fl_vxqX677M.jpg

As part of Polyplastics' commitment to advancing sustainable material solutions, these new grades -- PLASTRON(R) RSG20011 and RSG20013 -- feature more than 30% PCR content combined with 30% to 40% glass fiber reinforcement. The newly developed grades offer mechanical performance -- such as high rigidity and excellent impact strength -- equivalent to the company's commercial products made of virgin raw materials.

By utilizing PCR materials collected from the market, the newly developed grades contribute to reducing the product carbon footprint (PCF). Compared with products made from virgin raw materials, these grades achieve a reduction of more than 20% in carbon footprint. The PCF values shown above were calculated based on the GHG Protocol and ISO 14067, using operational data over a defined period along with reference values from reliable databases. These figures are not guaranteed values.

Polyplastics will further expand its lineup of products that utilize recycled raw materials, as well as those incorporating environmentally friendly reinforcement materials such as cellulose fibers. Through these efforts, the company aims to meet an even broader range of application needs and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Polyplastics will further expand its product lineup to include products utilizing recycled materials and cellulose fibers. This will help reduce environmental impact and enhance the ability to meet customers' diverse needs.

For more information, visit: https://www.polyplastics.com/global/s/ourapproach/a5nRB000002F4N7YAK/231?language=en_US

About Polyplastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The company's product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, PET, COC, and LFT, with global-leading market share for POM, LCP, and COC. With more than 60 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

PLASTRON(R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyplastics-develops-new-plastronr-lft-grades-with-post-consumer-recycled-content-302696457.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.