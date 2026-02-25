Engineering Contracting Company (ECC): UAE pioneer, DesertBoard, delivers measurable environmental gains and healthier residential environments for Select Group

Select Group Strengthens Sustainable Construction Strategy Through Low-Emission Material Integration

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Group, Dubai's leading premium real estate developer, is advancing its approach to sustainable real estate by integrating innovative, low-impact materials across key residential developments, delivered through its long-standing partnership with Engineering Contracting Company (ECC).

The initiative demonstrates how Select Group is embedding material innovation into the design and construction of its communities, delivering measurable environmental benefits alongside tangible health and wellbeing outcomes for the people who live in them.

Across the developments, approximately 3,000 cubic metres of Palm Strand Board (PSB), supplied by DesertBoard, the UAE-based innovator in sustainable building materials, have been incorporated into interior construction applications.

Manufactured using upcycled agricultural palm waste, PSB contributes to an estimated 34 million kilograms of CO2e sequestration[1], supporting a broader mix of lower-emission material solutions within residential construction.

PSB is manufactured using a formaldehyde-free binding system and achieves a Super E0 rating, significantly exceeding standard industry requirements for low-emission building materials. This supports healthier indoor environments by limiting airborne emissions, contributing to improved indoor air quality and reinforcing Select Group's focus on long-term occupant wellbeing and wellness-led residential design.

"For us, sustainability has to show up in the decisions we make on site, not just in strategy documents," said Israr Liaqat, Group CEO, Select Group.

"Material selection is one of the most direct ways we can reduce environmental impact while improving the quality of the spaces people live in, and it is an area where developers are increasingly expected to lead." - Thomas Main, Project Management Leader, Select Group

ECC was responsible for implementing the material within The Peninsula and The Edge residential projects, reflecting the strength of its established delivery partnership with Select Group and its ability to deploy innovative materials at scale without compromising build quality or programme efficiency.

"This project highlights a shift in industry decision-making, where lifecycle impact and indoor performance are increasingly considered alongside traditional technical and commercial criteria," said Mr Hatem Farah, Chairman, ECC Group.

"It demonstrates how alternative materials can be implemented at scale within complex construction environments without compromising build quality or programme efficiency."

For DesertBoard, the collaboration underscores the role of waste-to-resource innovation in supporting developers and contractors seeking credible, data-led approaches to reducing embodied carbon while improving residential living conditions.

"This collaboration demonstrates how alternative materials can deliver verifiable environmental and human benefits when applied at scale," said Kamal Farah, Director, DesertBoard.

"By converting agricultural waste into long-life construction materials, the project supports a more accountable and evidence-based approach to sustainable construction."

The integration of PSB forms part of Select Group's broader commitment to advancing sustainable residential initiatives through material choices that deliver measurable environmental gains while creating healthier living environments.

Notes to Editors

1. Carbon sequestration: Carbon sequestration refers to the long-term storage of carbon absorbed by materials, which, in the case of PSB, remains locked within the building material rather than being released into the atmosphere.

Images Available Here:

Press Office Images

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904544/Engineering_Contracting_Company_ECC.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904545/Hatem_Farah_Chairman_DesertBoard.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904546/Israr_Liaqat_Group_CEO_Select_Group.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916652/ECC_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uae-pioneer-desertboard-delivers-measurable-environmental-gains-and-healthier-residential-environments-for-select-group-302695651.html