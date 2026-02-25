Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 07:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Engineering Contracting Company (ECC): UAE pioneer, DesertBoard, delivers measurable environmental gains and healthier residential environments for Select Group

Select Group Strengthens Sustainable Construction Strategy Through Low-Emission Material Integration

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Group, Dubai's leading premium real estate developer, is advancing its approach to sustainable real estate by integrating innovative, low-impact materials across key residential developments, delivered through its long-standing partnership with Engineering Contracting Company (ECC).

UAE pioneer, DesertBoard, delivers measurable environmental gains and healthier residential environments for Select Group

The initiative demonstrates how Select Group is embedding material innovation into the design and construction of its communities, delivering measurable environmental benefits alongside tangible health and wellbeing outcomes for the people who live in them.

Across the developments, approximately 3,000 cubic metres of Palm Strand Board (PSB), supplied by DesertBoard, the UAE-based innovator in sustainable building materials, have been incorporated into interior construction applications.

Manufactured using upcycled agricultural palm waste, PSB contributes to an estimated 34 million kilograms of CO2e sequestration[1], supporting a broader mix of lower-emission material solutions within residential construction.

PSB is manufactured using a formaldehyde-free binding system and achieves a Super E0 rating, significantly exceeding standard industry requirements for low-emission building materials. This supports healthier indoor environments by limiting airborne emissions, contributing to improved indoor air quality and reinforcing Select Group's focus on long-term occupant wellbeing and wellness-led residential design.

"For us, sustainability has to show up in the decisions we make on site, not just in strategy documents," said Israr Liaqat, Group CEO, Select Group.

"Material selection is one of the most direct ways we can reduce environmental impact while improving the quality of the spaces people live in, and it is an area where developers are increasingly expected to lead." - Thomas Main, Project Management Leader, Select Group

ECC was responsible for implementing the material within The Peninsula and The Edge residential projects, reflecting the strength of its established delivery partnership with Select Group and its ability to deploy innovative materials at scale without compromising build quality or programme efficiency.

"This project highlights a shift in industry decision-making, where lifecycle impact and indoor performance are increasingly considered alongside traditional technical and commercial criteria," said Mr Hatem Farah, Chairman, ECC Group.

"It demonstrates how alternative materials can be implemented at scale within complex construction environments without compromising build quality or programme efficiency."

For DesertBoard, the collaboration underscores the role of waste-to-resource innovation in supporting developers and contractors seeking credible, data-led approaches to reducing embodied carbon while improving residential living conditions.

"This collaboration demonstrates how alternative materials can deliver verifiable environmental and human benefits when applied at scale," said Kamal Farah, Director, DesertBoard.

"By converting agricultural waste into long-life construction materials, the project supports a more accountable and evidence-based approach to sustainable construction."

The integration of PSB forms part of Select Group's broader commitment to advancing sustainable residential initiatives through material choices that deliver measurable environmental gains while creating healthier living environments.

Notes to Editors

1. Carbon sequestration: Carbon sequestration refers to the long-term storage of carbon absorbed by materials, which, in the case of PSB, remains locked within the building material rather than being released into the atmosphere.

Images Available Here:
Press Office Images

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904544/Engineering_Contracting_Company_ECC.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904545/Hatem_Farah_Chairman_DesertBoard.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904546/Israr_Liaqat_Group_CEO_Select_Group.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916652/ECC_Logo.jpg

Hatem Farah, Chairman of DesertBoard

Israr Liaqat, Group CEO, Select Group

Engineering Contracting Company Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uae-pioneer-desertboard-delivers-measurable-environmental-gains-and-healthier-residential-environments-for-select-group-302695651.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.