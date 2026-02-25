Exiting Qatar, Singapore, Japan, and Uzbekistan; actions not expected to materially impact DoorDash's financial outlook

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) today announced it is exiting four countries across its Deliveroo and Wolt brands: Qatar, Singapore, Japan, and Uzbekistan.

The company will begin an orderly wind-down process in each country and will work closely with local teams and partners to support employees, merchants, consumers, riders, and couriers through the transition. These decisions follow a multi-month review of country-specific conditions and reflect DoorDash's continued focus on investing where it sees the clearest path to sustainable scale and long-term leadership. DoorDash is also implementing limited operational changes in select locations, including investing in certain engineering roles in the UK. DoorDash does not expect these actions to materially impact its financial outlook, and the guidance ranges provided on February 18, 2026, remain unchanged.

Miki Kuusi, Head of DoorDash International, CEO of Deliveroo, and Co-founder of Wolt, said: "We've made the difficult decision to wind down operations in Qatar, Singapore, Japan, and Uzbekistan. Our priority is supporting our teams and partners through an orderly transition as we focus on the geographies where we can offer the best products and build for long-term success."

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, and such statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the impact of the announced country exits and DoorDash's limited operational changes; and expectations regarding DoorDash's financial position and financial and operating performance, including its financial outlook and guidance. Expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For information on potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from any results predicted, please see DoorDash's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224973889/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

ir@doordash.com

Press Contact

press@doordash.com