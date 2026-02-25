The U.S. Department of Commerce has issued preliminary findings that solar manufacturers in India, Indonesia and Laos benefited from government subsidies, paving the way for countervailing duties of up to 143.30%.The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary affirmative determinations in its countervailing duty (CVD) investigations into crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules imported from India, Indonesia and Laos. U.S. authorities said the investigations found that solar manufacturers in the three countries benefited from government subsidies that distort competition and ...

