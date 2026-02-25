The U.S. thin-film solar module manufacturer's stock price fell more than 12% in extended trading following the earnings announcement, partly due to lower-than-expected guidance for 2026 sales and revenue.From pv magazine USA First Solar reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 on Tuesday, highlighting $5.2 billion in annual net sales and issuing guidance for 2026. The U.S. solar manufacturer simultaneously announced a patent licensing agreement with Oxford PV to advance its perovskite solar technology development. Importantly, the 2026 guidance was lower than ...

