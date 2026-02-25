AM Best is revising its outlook for Germany's life insurance segment to stable from negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Life Insurance", AM Best states that the revision of its outlook primarily reflects the stabilisation of key trends for the segment in the current positive interest rate environment. In addition, AM Best notes that life insurance premium income is expected to remain resilient over the next 12 months, despite uncertainty and constrained economic conditions in the country.

AM Best also notes that surrender rates are expected to remain largely stable and at a manageable level for the industry.

