Facephi Enters the Japanese Identity and Fraud-Prevention Market via Hancom

Facephi Enters the Japanese Identity and Fraud-Prevention Market via Hancom

  • Cyberlinks (TSE Tokyo: 3683), a Japanese cloud services provider, has adopted Hancom AUTH, a SDK/platform for identity verification and facial authentication powered by Facephi's AI biometric authentication technology.
  • Facephi's facial and behavioral biometric engine forms the foundation of Hancom's AI solutions deployed in Japan.
  • Supports eKYC and digital identity verification for both public and private sectors.
  • Marks a major international validation of Facephi's technology in the Asia-Pacific region.


Alicante, February 25, 2026 - Facephi (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, announces its entry into Japan through Hancom, its exclusive partner in Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Under an exclusivity agreement signed May 15, 2024, Hancom acquired 7% of Facephi's capital (€5mm at €2.95/share) and secured a 3-year APAC licensing agreement.

In 2025, Hancom developed a portfolio of AI-powered solutions tailored for Japan, combining its AI capabilities with Facephi's AI biometric technology. The portfolio includes secure document processing, automated decision-making, and financial-sector authentication, meeting Japan's strict regulatory and security standards. The Japanese AI market is projected to reach US$41.2bn by 2031, with a 26% CAGR from 2025-2031.

Facephi's engine powers Hancom AUTH, now contracted by Cyberlinks for identity verification and non-face-to-face authentication (eKYC). The solution provides real-time liveness detection, deepfake resistance, and secure verification, enhancing both face-to-face and remote authentication while minimizing fraud risk. This marks Hancom's first overseas AI contract.

"We are proud to see Facephi's identity verification and fraud prevention platform recognized in one of the world's most demanding digital identity markets," said Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi. "This milestone underscores the scalability, reliability and security of our technology and highlights the continued global demand for secure AI-powered identity verification solutions."

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance solutions. It delivers an AI/ML-powered Identity & Anti-Fraud platform that provides a comprehensive 360° end-to-end approach to digital protection. Renowned for its strong focus on security and data integrity, Facephi develops solutions that make digital processes safer, more accessible, and fraud-free. Its technologies help prevent identity theft while ensuring the ethical management and protection of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 30+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi's future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's filings for a discussion of these risks.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
