ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): YEAR-END REPORT 2025

INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 50% TO SEK 6 AFTER HIGH GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PROFITABILITY

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 amounted to SEK 1,035.3 (713.5) million, corresponding to 45% (35%) growth compared with the same period last year. In local currencies, revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 52% compared with the corresponding period last year. EBITDA rose to SEK 175.2 (72.9) million after the EBITDA margin increased to 16.9% (10.2%). The improved EBITDA margin compared to the corresponding period last year was mainly due to stronger gross profit and increased synergies, primarily related to the acquisition of Zurvita. During the quarter, Zinzino acquired 35% of the shares in Xion International Group with the aim of producing algae using bioreactors, thereby securing a sustainable future supply of omega-3 for the company's main product, BalanceOil. In addition, the assets of the direct sales company Sanki were acquired to increase distribution power in North and South America, and the Gut Health Test was launched.

For the full year 2025, total revenue amounted to SEK 3,337.5 (2,207.8) million, corresponding to 51% (25%) growth compared with the previous year. EBITDA amounted to SEK 443.4 (250.7) million and the EBITDA margin was 13.3% (11.4%). Following the positive results for the past year, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 6.00 (4.00) per share for the 2025 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2026.

OCTOBER - DECEMBER

Total revenue amounted to SEK 1,035.3 (713.5) million, corresponding to growth of 45% (35%)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 370.3 (218.4) million and the gross profit margin was 35.8% (30.6%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 175.2 (72.9) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 16.9% (10.2%)

Net profit amounted to SEK 123.7 (43.2) million

Net profit per share after tax before dilution amounted to SEK 3.41 (1.25)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 271.5 (174.7) million

JANUARY-DECEMBER

Total revenue amounted to SEK 3,337.5 (2,207.8) million, corresponding to growth of 51% (25%)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 1,119.1 (732.5) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 33.5% (33.2%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 443.4 (250.7) million and the EBITDA margin was 13.3% (11.4%)

Net profit amounted to SEK 324.5 (169.3) million.

Net profit per share after tax before dilution amounted to SEK 9.09 (4.95)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 541.8 (303.1) million

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 771.0 (463.1) million on the balance sheet date

Zinzino's Board of Directors proposes a dividend to shareholders of SEK 6.00 (4.00) SEK per share for the 2025 financial year, corresponding to a total of SEK 217.9 (143.1) million before dilution through the registration of directed issues linked to completed acquisitions and option redemptions in 2026 until the Annual General Meeting

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

Acquisition of It Works! for increased distribution power in North America and Europe

