Google plans to deploy a 300 MW/30 GWh iron-air battery system in Minnesota under an agreement with Xcel Energy, pairing it with 1.6 GW of new wind and solar.From pv magazine USA Google has reached a definitive agreement with Xcel Energy to deploy a massive 300 MW/30 GWh iron-air battery system in Pine Island, Minnesota. The project, using technology from Form Energy, is set to become the largest battery system by energy capacity announced globally, providing a blueprint for how Big Tech intends to firm up intermittent renewables to meet the relentless power demands of the AI era. The project ...

